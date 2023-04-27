It’s regrettable any way you look at it. Even if you think Marilou Bebak should have taken a different tack in responding to a student’s unfortunate word choice, to have fired a respected teacher of 31 years on these grounds is excessive. It’s like going to DEFCON 1 in response to a Chinese spy balloon and it does nothing to calm the roiling waters at Nardin Academy.

Race is a third rail in American life so, yes, Bebak might have been wiser to find another way to admonish a young Black student who used the word “retard” in class. Nevertheless, credible reports indicate that she wasn’t reckless in her word choice.

Looking to take advantage of a teachable moment, Bebak responded to the student: “I would never say the ‘N’ word to you, so you should never say the ‘R’ word.’ ” That is according to Hailey Short, a student who was in the class at the time. Bebak didn’t speak angrily, the 15-year-old freshman said, and no one looking into the incident asked her about it or, to her knowledge, or her classmates.

Yet, at a time of intense upheaval at the Buffalo private school, the science teacher was suspended then fired. Some teachers, parents and alumni think her dismissal may have less to do with that incident than with the criticism she leveled against the school’s leadership last fall. Many other people associated with the school are also critical right now, especially of Nardin President Sandra Betters; some are withholding money, others delaying their decisions on whether to send their children back next fall.

In explaining her suspension of Bebak, Betters later wrote that the teacher used “racially charged language directed at a Black student.” But that’s putting what happened in the most extreme terms possible. Even to say the shorthand “n-word” in a class of teenagers may count as questionable judgment, but that’s the standard substitute to avoid using what is, indeed, one of the most incendiary and unforgivable words in the English language.

Bebak’s comments were intended for – and apparently delivered as – a teachable moment, not an attempt to embarrass or diminish the student in question. Did it fall short? Maybe.

The fact is that words matter. They can comfort or torment, inspire or dishearten, lift up or push down. Bebak was obviously right to discourage the use of the hurtful word “retard,” which does intend to insult, embarrass and diminish. The school needed to support that lesson.

Buf if school leaders believed Bebak had gone too far, why not just say so? Put a note in her file. Or ask her to apologize. Or schedule a round of sensitivity training. But fire her? It’s a strange response from Betters, whose own head Nardin critics are demanding answers over questions of her suitability for leadership.

Bebak’s dismissal is part of the the mashup of factors that have precipitated Nardin’s crisis, one that some observers think could undermine or even doom the school’s ability to continue. Since Betters arrived, 24 faculty and staff members have departed, including four principals. Freshman enrollment is down. Longtime supporters are withholding donations; among them is Betters’ predecessor, Marsha Sullivan. Faculty are protesting.

This is a moment for cooler heads to prevail. Firing a longtime teacher under these circumstances and for the reason cited accomplishes the opposite. It stirs excited passions even further and makes it more difficult for the school to find its way back to the path.

Nardin alumna Lauren Maricle, who said her niece was “incredibly inspired” by Bebak, confessed that she’s deeply worried about Nardin’s future.

“When there are so many issues – walkouts, donors withholding funds, re-enrollment day with over 100 people withholding deposits – it falls on the shoulders of the leadership to resolve this and bring the community together.”

It sounds like she learned what Nardin describes as its values of “embracing all, and upholding the dignity of all people.”

