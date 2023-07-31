The Erie County Clerk may be onto something, but he’s premature. Before taxpayers devote significantly more money to improve security at the office, they first need to know what went wrong. That investigation is underway.

Still, there is at least some preliminary reason to believe that the office run by Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns needs the kind of improvements he recently proposed to county legislators. One way or another, a criminal investigation sparked by a detailed audit demonstrates that something needs to change.

That audit, by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, started this ball rolling. His review found that tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars were missing, based, in part, on poor oversight. Kearns, who at first hindered the audit, ultimately backed it and, following its release, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli pledged his office’s help with a more searching forensic audit. More ominously for someone, a criminal investigation was begun by the offices of the county sheriff and district attorney.

Those efforts need to be completed before the Legislature begins contemplating improvements needed in the Clerk’s Office. Until the gaps in the system are documented, legislators could do no more than make their best guess. It might be an educated guess, based in part on Kearns’ input, but it is unwise to act before all the information is in hand, especially before committing to spend what could amount to millions of taxpayer dollars.

That may, ultimately, be necessary, given that millions more public dollars are in play. Last year, alone, the Erie County Clerk’s Office processed $156 million in financial transactions.

Beyond taking his own internal actions, which he declined to specify while the investigations proceed, Kearns has asked for a new software accounting system. On first blush, it seems a reasonable request, despite what Kearns says will be a costly and complex project. The current system, he said, is used by no other county clerk’s office in New York, and it cannot communicate with countywide accounting software.

Also, Kearns may ask for a new accountant position, again a plausible request, given that his office has no staff accountant. Hardwick said he will support any push by Kearns to hire an accountant.

All of this is hopeful and likely appropriate. But first things first.