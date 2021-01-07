The Editorial Board: Finding our way back from the mob

What unites Fox on the right and Trump-bashers on the left (and before that, Bush conspiracy theorists and Reagan-haters) is a consuming litany of grievance. Those grievances are fed by a cynical business model: Make people feel outraged and they will keep coming back. Restoring a sense of unity and decency to the nation requires altering that dynamic, but it won’t be easy. The billions of dollars Fox and others rake in every year act as an apparently irresistible lure.

The line to Wednesday’s calamity runs through the Baby Boom era. Joe McCarthy terrorized the country with lies. Left-wing radicals set off bombs in the 1960s. Troops killed anti-war protesters. Richard Nixon corrupted an election, believing his rivals were doing the same. Right-wing fanatics bombed federal buildings and killed doctors. Newt Gingrich, frustrated by the decades Republicans spent in the House minority, adopted aggression as a strategy. For all these, rivals were not just political adversaries, they were enemies. Un-American. Evil.

That idea animated the thugs who rampaged through the Capitol on Wednesday. We paid a price for failing to recognize our shared Americanism and our shared humanity.