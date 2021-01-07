The Editorial Board: Finding our way back from the mob

Now what?
What comes next after a Trump-incited mob raged through the Capitol, trying to subvert a free and fair election, after one person was shot dead in its historic halls, after Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, violated their sacred oaths in an effort to subvert the fundamental act of democracy? How do we come back from that?
We believe it is possible – and, more than that, essential – but it will require a broad acknowledgment not only of the depraved conduct of President Trump and his enablers, many of whom are suddenly ducking for cover, but also of the long-term influences that have pushed the nation to this moment of crisis. And it will require the diligent efforts of the new president and the new Congress.
Trump was absolutely the instigator of Wednesday’s insurrection, but the causes trace back decades and include the rise of dishonest news outlets and public officials whose own demagoguery presaged Trump’s. We have a lot to account for.
Both parties – all humans, really – are subject to the lure of fanaticism, but the Republican Party over the past 70 years has been particularly attuned to its sirens. From Joseph McCarthy to Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, significant elements of the party have promoted leaders who ranged from politically obscene to outright criminal.
Yes, Democrats have had their demagogues, too – including Sen. Huey Long and Father Charles Coughlin – but none of them exerted the nefarious influence of a McCarthy or a Trump. We don’t know what it is that seems to incubate this virus on the political right, but it has made the party attractive to the false prophets of QAnon, Fox News and others.
For all its malicious influence, though, Fox is nothing new. In the early days of the republic, news outlets were overtly and proudly partisan, feeding propaganda rather than facts to their readers. Only in the 20th century did news organizations move past party fealty. In the meantime, the country survived.
Today feels different. Amplified by the amoral megaphone of social media, personalities including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh and Bill O’Reilly foment division and distrust, through innuendo, distortion and falsehood. Their fingerprints, and those of their kin, can be found on the backs of Wednesday’s rioters.
It is well known that Trump consumes a steady diet of Fox programming, even to the point of taking policy cues from its mouthpieces. If a President Washington, Adams or Jefferson were taken in by such provocations, the consequence could be significant, of course, but not in the way it is today – not when presidents control nuclear arsenals, when governments must battle viruses that skip around an interconnected world like wildfire and when social media amplifies lies with breathtaking speed.
What unites Fox on the right and Trump-bashers on the left (and before that, Bush conspiracy theorists and Reagan-haters) is a consuming litany of grievance. Those grievances are fed by a cynical business model: Make people feel outraged and they will keep coming back. Restoring a sense of unity and decency to the nation requires altering that dynamic, but it won’t be easy. The billions of dollars Fox and others rake in every year act as an apparently irresistible lure.
The line to Wednesday’s calamity runs through the Baby Boom era. Joe McCarthy terrorized the country with lies. Left-wing radicals set off bombs in the 1960s. Troops killed anti-war protesters. Richard Nixon corrupted an election, believing his rivals were doing the same. Right-wing fanatics bombed federal buildings and killed doctors. Newt Gingrich, frustrated by the decades Republicans spent in the House minority, adopted aggression as a strategy. For all these, rivals were not just political adversaries, they were enemies. Un-American. Evil.
That idea animated the thugs who rampaged through the Capitol on Wednesday. We paid a price for failing to recognize our shared Americanism and our shared humanity.
The way back may be long, but it begins in less than two weeks, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office and his party controls both chambers of Congress. Some on the left will reject any effort to reach out to Republicans, but it is the necessary step if the country is to heal the wounds that have been inflicted over decades and that were treated on Wednesday with free-flowing acid.
Republicans will have to be similarly interested in this work. More than that, they will have to be prepared to push back against the kooks and crackpots who inhabit the party and its propaganda machines.
It is possible for Democrats to be liberal and Republicans to be conservative and still operate within the bounds of decency and democracy. Congress is meant to accommodate that divergence.
It will be up to the new president and the new Congress to demonstrate that to the country, bringing back into the fold those who truly love it and sidelining the rest.
• • •
