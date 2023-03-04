It started out as a way to build back Buffalo’s downtown. It developed into a blueprint of how Buffalo could reinvent itself. Queen City Hub, the planning effort led by Robert G. Shibley, is one of four interconnected documents that have helped shaped the future of Buffalo – its urban center, its waterfront, its neighborhoods and its postindustrial economy. That planning effort marks a two-decade anniversary this year.

Twenty years later, it’s fair to ask: Are we there yet? The answer must be a qualified no. Commercial activity downtown isn’t as robust as it should be. The ultimate goal of 24/7 liveliness – despite the residential units, entertainment venues, restaurants and other amenities that have been added – remains just outside our grasp.

But the Queen City plans – allowing for waterfront, business, educational, theater and medical districts – set the stage for mixed-use development from the shores of the Buffalo River to the northern edge of Allentown and beyond. And if we look at the Buffalo of 2003 and compare it to the Buffalo of 2023, it’s easy to see a string of residential complexes and new medical facilities that were little more than dreams when the planning began.

Shibley, distinguished professor and dean of the School of Architecture and Planning at the University at Buffalo, is stepping down from his leadership role as dean after a 12-year run in the position. In reviewing the large portfolio of planning documents he has overseen, there are initiatives with tentacles that reach the length and breadth of Buffalo, from Canalside to the Central Terminal to Ralph Wilson Park on the Niagara River to Hayes Hall on UB’s South Campus.

Clearly, UB has been an essential resource in guiding growth and change throughout Buffalo. As the city’s revitalization continues, it will be important that the planning teams Shibley helped put together continue this work after he leaves the department.

Building on Buffalo’s assets

Shibley and the teams he has worked with leave a legacy that has as much to do with the underlying philosophies that set their planning priorities as it does with bricks and mortar. These are philosophies of interconnectivity and inclusion that reject the sacrifice of any one part of the city so that others can thrive. For downtown to work, all the surrounding neighborhoods have to improve, including the bookends of the waterfront and the Medical Campus. This is not urban planning that cuts a park in half or divides a city from its waterfront.

One sentence from the Queen City Hub document helps illustrate the intended process:

“[This] is not just about starting something. In addition, it is about taking something that is already there and strengthening it, giving it greater vitality and preparing it to flourish into the future.”

As Shibley noted in a recent interview, when former Mayor Anthony Masiello took office in 1994, “there was this sense of downtown vs. neighborhoods, not downtown needs the neighborhoods and the neighborhoods need downtown.”

In the case of the Medical Campus, the QCH plan called for extending Allen Street through the Metro station at Main east to Ellicott Street, which would have been a very real way of bringing together isolated neighborhoods. That didn’t happen, but it’s a good example of how Shibley’s team prioritized making connections as well as a demonstration of how – sometimes – plans have to accommodate change. In this case, the Jacobs School of Medicine took priority.

Moving beyond the hub

When Shibley was first asked about planning for the Larkin District, three of the resulting guidelines are typical of the vision that animates a Shibley-led strategy for guiding urban development:

• Capitalize on the proximity of the Larkin District to downtown through physical connections and visual design features.

• Improve physical, visual and way-finding connections between the Larkin District, its businesses, its residents and the region.

• Encourage a vital urban neighborhood by developing vibrant streets and public spaces.

In hindsight, it’s easy to confirm that this vision for Larkinville became reality.

Though issues of inequity were not as much at the forefront as they are now, in 2019, the University at Buffalo Regional Institute, which Shibley has co-led since the ‘90s, developed the East Side Avenues program, which guides and funds specific initiatives along Bailey, Fillmore, Jefferson and Michigan Avenues, promoting economic activity in long-overlooked neighborhoods. More than $70 million is allocated to this effort.

Realities change with the twists and turns of circumstances, but it’s fair to say that the guidelines set forth by the dozen or so urban design documents led by Shibley and his teams have guided Buffalo’s priorities to its lasting benefit.

Leaving a legacy

As one of its most enduring achievements, the Queen City comprehensive plan was key to the City of Buffalo’s institution of its Green Code, made law in 2017. This form-based land use and zoning document translates the principles of the Queen City plan into a set of intuitive and flexible standards, replacing an archaic and bewilderingly complex predecessor.

If that were all Shibley’s planning efforts had produced, it would be enough, but it wasn’t all, which makes it even more important that UB’s School of Architecture and Planning continue to immerse itself in its community.

It seems likely. The first words students will see upon reaching the school’s “about page” are “Come to Buffalo.” Then, this phrase: “Learn by doing.”

