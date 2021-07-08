The Editorial Board: Financial pressures force ECC to get real about campus consolidation

Erie Community College’s finances were precarious before the coronavirus pandemic hit. ECC’s interim president, William Reuter, told the Erie County Legislature this month that if not for federal pandemic relief funds and county aid from the past two years, the college would be precariously close to falling off a fiscal cliff.

Reuter told lawmakers what has become obvious: “We cannot continue to fully support three full-service campuses.” He said hard decisions will have to be made.

Closing one of the school’s three campuses will not be simple, but it’s no longer just an interesting idea – it’s a necessity.

The pandemic has made for tough times in higher education. The National Student Clearinghouse reported this month that overall college enrollment this spring fell 3.5% from the previous year. And more than 65% of the undergraduate losses were from community colleges.

Community colleges saw a 9.5% drop in enrollment from the previous academic year. Enrollment at ECC has declined by 29% in the past four years.

Economic downturns typically can work to the advantage of community colleges, with some students wanting to attend a two-year school before moving to a more expensive undergraduate institution. That did not happen during Covid-19.