The Editorial Board: Financial pressures force ECC to get real about campus consolidation

Erie Community College’s finances were precarious before the coronavirus pandemic hit. ECC’s interim president, William Reuter, told the Erie County Legislature this month that if not for federal pandemic relief funds and county aid from the past two years, the college would be precariously close to falling off a fiscal cliff.
Reuter told lawmakers what has become obvious: “We cannot continue to fully support three full-service campuses.” He said hard decisions will have to be made.
Closing one of the school’s three campuses will not be simple, but it’s no longer just an interesting idea – it’s a necessity.
The pandemic has made for tough times in higher education. The National Student Clearinghouse reported this month that overall college enrollment this spring fell 3.5% from the previous year. And more than 65% of the undergraduate losses were from community colleges.
Community colleges saw a 9.5% drop in enrollment from the previous academic year. Enrollment at ECC has declined by 29% in the past four years.
Economic downturns typically can work to the advantage of community colleges, with some students wanting to attend a two-year school before moving to a more expensive undergraduate institution. That did not happen during Covid-19.
Demographic trends pose a danger to colleges, particularly the declining national birth rate. Nathan Grawe, an economist at Carleton College in Minnesota, predicts that the college-age population will drop by 15% between 2025 and 2029. Grawe was quoted in the nonprofit Hechinger Report.
ECC is receiving $29 million in one-time pandemic aid from the federal government that it will use to steady its finances, but that is a temporary fix.
ECC has important programs at each campus. Talk of closing any location will bring public protest and political resistance. There are practical and political reasons to expect that the Amherst and downtown Buffalo campuses would be kept, leaving the South Campus in Orchard Park vulnerable to closing.
The South Campus has a strong roster of technical programs, including courses in automotive technology, computer information systems and emergency management. It also contains an Office of Disabled Student Services, and, at two other nearby locations, a vehicle technology training center and a “one-stop center” for assisting job applicants.
Every worthwhile course offered on the South Campus could be relocated to the North or City Campus, or some taught via virtual learning.
The college has made substantial investments in recent years to its 120-acre North Campus, in Amherst. The North Campus is also needed to compete for Erie County students who attend Niagara County Community College, to Erie County’s financial detriment. In the state system of “chargebacks,” local governments incur a cost for each student who chooses to attend a community college in a different county. It’s a bad system and the costs can be punitive.
The City Campus, meanwhile, is easily accessible via NFTA bus and Metro Rail service. Community colleges typically enroll more low-income students and students of color than four-year schools so it would not make sense to push students in that demographic out to suburban campuses that are far from home.
Reuter served as ECC’s chief financial officer for 19 years in a previous stint here. After three years working at another college, he agreed to return as ECC’s interim president after the departure of Dan Hocoy.
The college’s board will not want to approve major structural changes until they hire a new president. In the meantime, Reuter is right to sound the alarm and force the school and the county to start grappling with harsh realities of keeping ECC in business.
