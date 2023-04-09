A big sigh of relief just reverberated throughout Bills Country.

At long last, the new stadium agreement has been finalized, signed and made available for public perusal. The agreement appears to be strong and the stadium, itself, striking.

The Erie County Legislature has 30 days to review and approve these papers – which include the new lease, a nonrelocation agreement, a construction coordinating agreement and a community benefits agreement – so that work on a new Buffalo Bills stadium can begin this June and completion can be hoped for in March 2027.

A new stadium is a big deal, but it’s also mostly a means to an end. The most important part about it is that it keeps the Buffalo Bills in Western New York for as long as 30 years, thanks to heavy financial penalties and legal safeguards that are built into the agreement.

Any potential buyer will have to pay back the $850 million New York and Erie County contributed toward the new stadium, at least for the first 15 years. There’s also language that keeps team owners Terry and Kim Pegula from soliciting offers, requires the Bills to play in the new stadium for the entire 30 years and allows for legal proceedings – starting with an injunction – to prevent the team from leaving.

Given all this, could the team still leave before the 30 years are up? Not according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz who has stated it in absolute terms: “I can guarantee you that this team is staying here.”

It must be admitted, though, that most things are possible, if not probable. But even if there is some confluence of unimaginable circumstances that would allow the Bills to slip away, Erie County and New York State leaders have done their all to make sure it doesn’t happen.

Without the new stadium, it probably would have.

What the deal brings with it

Taxpayers are paying a heavy price for the security of keeping this team, but that’s not all they’ll get. There are tangible perks that help ease the pain, including:

• Good-paying jobs for at least 10,000 building trades workers, according to Poloncarz. There is an overall participation goal of 30% for Minority Women Business Enterprises – 15% each – and a 6% goal for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses. Given the gigantic scale of this project, Western New York may not be able to supply all these workers, but most of them will be based here.

• The knowledge that any costs over the initial $1.4 billion price of the stadium – the price tag already rose to $1.54 billion as of March 27 – will be paid by the team, not taxpayers.

• A substantial community benefits deal that provides $100 million for qualifying projects, dispersing $3 million a year, though that amount could rise by as much as 2.2% a year, depending on the consumer price index. An oversight committee will monitor this benefit, as well as make sure the Bills build and grow a diverse stadium workforce. There is also to be a public transportation hub near the stadium, for those workers and fans who do not drive there.

Could this community benefit agreement have been even larger? Hypothetically yes, though it stacks up well against other such NFL-related agreements. Admittedly, the NFL does not set a high bar. A recent such agreement with the Titans, though it has many attractive elements, brought less, at least in terms of cash.

A stadium with a new look and feel

First off, just to clear the (open) air, a dome was never in the plans. Right from the beginning, Pegula Sports and Entertainment was clear, stating “No roof. Outdoor football,” as early as 2018, as part of its internal study toward a new structure. This does remove Buffalo from the possibility of hosting a Super Bowl, but that contingency has many, many other elements working against it.

Dome aside, renderings that have been released so far promise a sleek, sophisticated structure with an exterior of perforated metal and curved brick. Bills officials and the design team at Populus say there are nods to the departed Buffalo Memorial Auditorium and War Memorial Stadium, as well as to Kleinhans Music Hall. Some observers may also find slight echoes of the vertical slabs of downtown’s brutalist City Court building – in a good way.

Once in the stadium, overhangs will provide shelter from precipitation for about 65% of the stadium seats. The seating bowl is more compressed than Highmark, which will help with wind, an element the exterior perforated wall is expected to “confuse,” according to Buffalo Bills executive vice president/CEO Ron Raccuia. Raccuia also promises creative lighting and attractive gathering places for fans when they’re not in their seats.

The promise: It will be warmer, drier and louder.

It doesn’t seem real yet, but soon enough, the Bills faithful will have something new to shout about.

• • •

