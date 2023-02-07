The raw numbers alone are cause for concern. Add to them the reported glee of a high-ranking city official and it’s easy to understand why critics are going to court.

The numbers, which are thus far undisputed, appear to show a pattern by some Buffalo police officers of targeting minority drivers with traffic tickets – and by astounding margins.

By one measure, that may have been predictable and not even troublesome. The mission of the police department’s since disbanded Strike Force unit was to patrol minority neighborhoods. Maybe it’s not a surprise then that some 72% of more than 31,000 tickets issued over eight years were given to Black and brown motorists. One officer issued 85% of his tickets to Black or Hispanic drivers. Overall, less than 7% of Strike Force tickets were given to drivers identified as white.

But even if the ratio of minority-to-white drivers is in some way understandable, that doesn’t answer why those neighborhoods were targeted in the first place. Was it, as the federal lawsuit claims, an effort of the Strike Force to siphon revenue out of minority areas?

It would be odd, given that the Strike Force was created by Mayor Byron W. Brown, who is Black. Yet when the lawsuit was filed in 2018, the plaintiffs claimed that more than 85% of all city checkpoints were set up in neighborhoods that are predominantly Black or Latino.

If so, the policy plainly had a disturbing racial bias – one that didn’t appear to bother then-Finance and Administration Commissioner Donna Estrich. Informed in February 2018 that ticket revenue would top $10,000 a day the following month, her response was “I love it,” according to an email cited in court papers.

Retired police officers defended the Strike Force’s work and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said his officers don’t target minorities. Yet, we know that racism exists within the Buffalo Police Department, just as it does in society as a whole.

A retired lieutenant said in sworn testimony last fall that he and other officers regularly used racial slurs in dealing with citizens. And a Buffalo police captain who was accused in a federal lawsuit of making racist remarks in front of two Black police officers and a Black mental health clinician was suspended without pay in November.

The allegations in the checkpoint lawsuit, filed by the group Black Love Resists in the Rust, appear to fit a pattern – one that no one should tolerate. We hope it doesn’t, but it’s essential to know.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.