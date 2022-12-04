The Editorial Board: Few states are likely to follow New York's 'lead' on redistricting

Democrats might want to file this headache under the heading “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished.” Together with Republicans, they – and then voters – approved an amendment to the state constitution designed to drain the politics out of redistricting. It didn’t work.

Redistricting plans approved earlier this year were thrown out for both Congress and the State Senate as noncompliant with the 2014 amendment. Instead, a special master redrew lines. That, Democrats argue, led to congressional losses that handed the House control to Republicans.

Now, the Assembly is acting proactively to keep its lines out of judicial hands. Its newly drawn lines survived the 2022 elections only because a lawsuit challenging them was filed too late. Going forward, new districts are inevitable and, with that in mind, Democrats and Republicans agreed last week to a revised map. It presages important changes.

Redistricting occurs every decade after census numbers are released. Its purpose is to preserve the mandate for one person, one vote. But politicians, here and around the country, have been less interested in providing equality than in preserving power.

Under the proposed agreement Buffalo residents would live in one of three new Assembly districts, instead of the current five. Incumbents, including Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, could end up as election opponents. Still, voters will ultimately benefit.

The 2014 amendment wasn’t perfect, but it counted as a worthy effort to move past the discreditable system in which politicians choose their voters before voters ever get to choose their politicians. But two problems have arisen:

• Democrats tried to ignore the new rules in drawing district lines. Now, belatedly, both parties are working together to draw new Assembly lines before the court does.

• Based on New York’s woeful experience, other states that badly need to embrace the rhythms of democracy are unlikely to make the same wholesome effort. Many of those states, Democratic and Republican, enthusiastically gerrymander their districts in a largely successful effort to keep power where it is. That hurts more honest states.

It’s why independent redistricting needs to be national. But the courts won’t force that. It will happen only when politicians sprout wings and fly. It’s a failure of democracy.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.