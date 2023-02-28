Erie County’s pleas to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster relief are serious and legitimate. They should be granted.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand have been pushing for a federal disaster declaration for the region. It would go beyond the federal emergency declaration already approved by President Biden.

Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Rep. Nick Langworthy of Amherst sent a letter to President Biden and FEMA requesting the agency to recognize the December blizzard as a “snowstorm of record” and support granting New York State a Major Disaster Declaration.

Earlier this month, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz met with Biden while in Washington, D.C., for the National Association of Counties conference and requested the same – that the president declare the blizzard a “major disaster.” Doing so would result in millions more in FEMA reimbursement for storm response and for cleanup efforts by local governments.

Without sounding impolite, FEMA officials must take the cotton out of their ears and listen to those imploring them for aid to rebuild after this region withstood socking after socking from two severe storms – one of them described as a once-in-a-generation winter storm.

Among the problems facing Erie County is the federal mantra, “No dough for snow.” FEMA doesn’t like paying for snowstorms, but it makes no sense.

The November storm dropped more snow than the December blizzard, making it the “storm of record.” That is why it some officials believe FEMA is dragging its feet on doling out any money for the December storm, even though it took 47 lives, all but one of them in Erie County, and cost more to clear.

It is rare for FEMA to pay out for snow, at all. Twice in one season would be short of a miracle.

Why “no dough for snow?” The theory, simply put, is because snow melts. But it’s a nonsensical approach. Hurricanes eventually stop blowing and floodwaters eventually recede. All can leave behind severe damage. The December storm killed more people than the infamous Blizzard of '77. FEMA needs to recognize that snow, too, can inflict catastrophic levels of death and destruction.

The major disaster declaration would help the community to build back, and it’s not just the county. Municipalities and school districts all spent money in a wide-ranging effort to respond.

An early January News article explained that governments must prove that they incurred $36.5 million in blizzard-related expenses in order to gain more federal funds. Local leaders said that should not be a difficult threshold to meet. Poloncarz said the county, on its own, can show $29 million spent on blizzard-related response efforts – and its cost continues to climb.

The monetary cost of back-to-back winter storms, one particularly deadly, is inarguable. The major declaration would mean 75% of those costs would be reimbursed.

These storms may become more common as the climate changes and Lake Erie resists freezing, opening the door to more lake-effect storms. FEMA must respond with a new motto that better reflects the fact of climate change: “Dough for snow.”

• • •

