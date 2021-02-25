The Editorial Board: Feds’ ruling on student assessments strikes a sensible balance at a difficult moment

The U.S. Department of Education made the right decision in denying the request to forgo state assessments this year, while acknowledging the real challenges of a pandemic year.

Its suggestions included waiting until fall to give shortened assessments – remotely, if feasible – that prioritize in-person learning. Together, these revisions count as a smart adjustment at a difficult time. But the decision also made clear that the Covid-19 pandemic is not an excuse. If anything, it gives more urgency to determine how well students are managing.

It’s the right approach, balancing a variety of needs. Students and teachers need to be measured on what has been taught. This is the case for students in remote learning and hybrid conditions. Either way, education leaders and parents need to better understand where students are in the learning process.

Federal education officials have devised the sort of middle ground that should allay any concerns by students and teachers. States can also request a waiver to prevent schools from being held accountable for the results of this year’s tests. That, too, is plausible.