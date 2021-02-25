The Editorial Board: Feds’ ruling on student assessments strikes a sensible balance at a difficult moment

The U.S. Department of Education made the right decision in denying the request to forgo state assessments this year, while acknowledging the real challenges of a pandemic year.
Its suggestions included waiting until fall to give shortened assessments – remotely, if feasible – that prioritize in-person learning. Together, these revisions count as a smart adjustment at a difficult time. But the decision also made clear that the Covid-19 pandemic is not an excuse. If anything, it gives more urgency to determine how well students are managing.
It’s the right approach, balancing a variety of needs. Students and teachers need to be measured on what has been taught. This is the case for students in remote learning and hybrid conditions. Either way, education leaders and parents need to better understand where students are in the learning process.
Federal education officials have devised the sort of middle ground that should allay any concerns by students and teachers. States can also request a waiver to prevent schools from being held accountable for the results of this year’s tests. That, too, is plausible.
The 2020 assessments that were canceled last spring by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is more easily excused. The global pandemic had just begun its nationwide march. Getting the resources, equipment, laptops and meals delivered to students who usually ate at school proved challenging. Many of those logistical hurdles have been overcome and, in many districts, students are returning to classrooms.
New York State has sought a waiver for grades three through eight, and some Regents exams. State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa argued that the tests could not be “safely, equitably and fairly administered to all students across the state” because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But not giving the assessments would be particularly harmful in the case of students in the Buffalo Public Schools, whose students have only recently begun to return to the classroom. It’s been nearly a year of remote learning and not every student has been able to thrive. It is important to know where they stand.
As acting assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education Ian Rosenblum put it in a letter to state education leaders, “parents need information on how their children are doing.” So do teachers, administrators and students. This is a sensible resolution to a sticky topic in a difficult time.
• • •
