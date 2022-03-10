The Editorial Board: Feds play a shell-game after couple with WNY property allowed them on their land

The cost kept rising. Four years later, in 2019, another letter arrived, this one from the National Pollution Funds Center, with the bill at $1 million. Five months later, the U.S. Treasury send a notice of debt, putting the past-due bill at $1.3 million. The government threatened wage garnishment.

Seven-figure bills from powerful federal agencies would be enough to break most people. Yet, the Newhouses, who live in nearby Bradford, Pa., are still standing – and fighting. Good for them.

With the help of a lawyer, they are contesting the bill and appealing the wage garnishment. If what they have said in their affidavit proves to be true, the government is inexplicably and wrongfully holding them responsible for failing to do what some long-ago previous owners should have done. Worse, their initial appeal to the couple appears to be deceitful.

The Newhouses have made clear that when they bought the property, they did not know how many wells were on the land, had no right to extract oil, nor any interest in assuming control over the wells. They had not talked to those who owned the mineral rights, according to their affidavit. Moreover, the land, worth about $20,000 today, is not suitable for development, said James Newhouse.