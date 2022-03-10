The Editorial Board: Feds play a shell-game after couple with WNY property allowed them on their land

Who would ever buy a piece of land knowing they would be on the hook for more than $1 million to pay for inspecting and plugging old oil wells?
The answer is no one of normal means, including Carolyn and James Newhouse. Their lives have been turned upside down. As a result, their information technology company could be at risk. So could their retirement.
Blame it on bureaucratic ineptitude. And maybe dishonesty. The only glimmer of good news is that the federal government has agreed to suspend collections against the couple while their lawsuit continues.
It started a decade ago. The couple received a letter from the Environmental Protection Agency touting a project “being funded with federal money.” The Newhouses needed only approve access to their 61 acres in swampy woodlands in Cattaraugus County. Crews wanted to inspect abandoned, decades-old oil wells and plug any leaking ones.
The request sounded simple enough. They bought the property for $8,400 in 2000, mainly so Carolyn Newhouse’s father could hunt. The deal did not include rights or royalties to the abandoned wells, according to the couple.
The nightmare began with the next letter: a bill for $768,529. The feds dunned the couple for inspecting and plugging 13 wells. It felt, Carolyn Newhouse said, like they had been punched in the gut.
The cost kept rising. Four years later, in 2019, another letter arrived, this one from the National Pollution Funds Center, with the bill at $1 million. Five months later, the U.S. Treasury send a notice of debt, putting the past-due bill at $1.3 million. The government threatened wage garnishment.
Seven-figure bills from powerful federal agencies would be enough to break most people. Yet, the Newhouses, who live in nearby Bradford, Pa., are still standing – and fighting. Good for them.
With the help of a lawyer, they are contesting the bill and appealing the wage garnishment. If what they have said in their affidavit proves to be true, the government is inexplicably and wrongfully holding them responsible for failing to do what some long-ago previous owners should have done. Worse, their initial appeal to the couple appears to be deceitful.
The Newhouses have made clear that when they bought the property, they did not know how many wells were on the land, had no right to extract oil, nor any interest in assuming control over the wells. They had not talked to those who owned the mineral rights, according to their affidavit. Moreover, the land, worth about $20,000 today, is not suitable for development, said James Newhouse.
It’s been a circus. At a Treasury Department hearing in November 2020, the Newhouses say neither they nor their lawyer were allowed to appear, either in person or by video.
No one should object to Washington holding polluters accountable, but this is a cautionary story. Perhaps it involves due diligence or not fully trusting the government when its representatives come bearing gifts shrouded in language such as, “funded with federal money.”
Unless circumstances prove to be different, the couple should be held harmless, and that includes the costs of legal representation. Their congressmen – Tom Reed in New York and Glenn Thompson in Pennsylvania – should be on the case with them.
• • •
