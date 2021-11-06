The Editorial Board: Federal vaccine mandate, approval for children's shots suggest a happier new year on the horizon

That, too, will help lead the country out of the swamp. Its short-term influence may not be great, given that many parents will worry about even the smaller-sized dose. And, since many adults refused vaccination while the shots had only “emergency” approval from the Food and Drug Administration, that influence is also likely to cause some parents to hesitate.

For the moment, that probably calls more for sympathy and understanding than it does criticism, but parents should know that while children with Covid-19 don’t usually get as sick as infected adults, some do become severely ill. And pediatric cases are rising in the United States.

It’s puzzling that so many people resist a vaccine whose science dates back more than 30 years and which has been shown to be safe and effective not just at saving lives, but even preventing the need to be hospitalized. But they do resist and their selfishness threatens millions of others. It’s why the new federal mandate is necessary. Businesses should welcome it even more than a tax cut.

• • •

