The Editorial Board: Federal stimulus will help improve green spaces that have suffered for lack of care

It is, therefore, wholly appropriate to turn the public’s attention toward the gems requiring burnishing.

News staff reporter Sandra Tan recently outlined the improving state of affairs for area parks and buildings, describing in detail location, funding and investment plan.

+7 Stimulus money to improve parks, fund overhauls at Wendt mansion, Johnnie B. Wiley complex Roughly $57 million in American Rescue Plan funding means Buffalo and Erie County parks and park buildings will benefit from the biggest one-time investments made in the park systems in generations.

Given their significance and poor conditions, it is appropriate that Masten Park and Wendt Beach Park receive the single-largest allocations of federal stimulus dollars this year. Both locations have expensive building projects

But they aren’t alone; most parks, large and small, will benefit from this program. Parks officials will finally have the resources to make upgrades that were once only aspirational. They are also prepared to implement ideas that have been gathering in a dust-heap of hope.

Wendt Beach Mansion will be revived. It once stood as a 6,000-square-foot Lake Erie waterfront home for a wealthy industrialist. The late-1800s estate was deeded to Erie County in 1968 and became Wendt Beach Park, enjoyed by beachgoers. But it fell into neglect, exacerbated over the years by the belief of Erie County leaders that it was not worth spending the required millions to repair.