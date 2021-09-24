The Editorial Board: Federal stimulus will help improve green spaces that have suffered for lack of care

If there is a silver lining to this pandemic, it may be that it increased Americans’ appreciation of their parks. They remained one of the few spaces where people felt free – even while masked. So, it seems appropriate that $57 million in American Rescue Plan funding will find its way into the green spaces of Buffalo and Erie County.
Those funds will breathe new life into the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion in Masten Park, into Wendt Beach Park in Evans, and more than a dozen other parks and buildings. The money holds promise to revitalize long-neglected parks and others that are used but neglected. The result should be a safer, more enjoyable experience for everyone.
That funding will augment projects already underway. Only a few months ago, for example, this area celebrated the Western New York Land Conservancy’s final concept design for Riverline, the urban nature trail that will extend along an abandoned DL&W railroad corridor in Buffalo.
Along the Niagara River, the highly anticipated rebirth of LaSalle Park as the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park is underway. This transformation is proceeding thanks to a $50 million gift from the foundation established by the original owner of the Buffalo Bills. These projects will combine to complement the aesthetic set for Buffalo’s parks by Frederick Law Olmsted whose time spent here in the 1860s and 1870s continue to resonate.
It is, therefore, wholly appropriate to turn the public’s attention toward the gems requiring burnishing.
News staff reporter Sandra Tan recently outlined the improving state of affairs for area parks and buildings, describing in detail location, funding and investment plan.
Roughly $57 million in American Rescue Plan funding means Buffalo and Erie County parks and park buildings will benefit from the biggest one-time investments made in the park systems in generations.
Given their significance and poor conditions, it is appropriate that Masten Park and Wendt Beach Park receive the single-largest allocations of federal stimulus dollars this year. Both locations have expensive building projects
But they aren’t alone; most parks, large and small, will benefit from this program. Parks officials will finally have the resources to make upgrades that were once only aspirational. They are also prepared to implement ideas that have been gathering in a dust-heap of hope.
Wendt Beach Mansion will be revived. It once stood as a 6,000-square-foot Lake Erie waterfront home for a wealthy industrialist. The late-1800s estate was deeded to Erie County in 1968 and became Wendt Beach Park, enjoyed by beachgoers. But it fell into neglect, exacerbated over the years by the belief of Erie County leaders that it was not worth spending the required millions to repair.
Miles away in the city, “The Rockpile” earned its nickname honestly, as the War Memorial Stadium fell victim to neglect, despite spending decades as home of the Buffalo Bisons and the Buffalo Bills, plus college-level sports. It was demolished and replaced with the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion, which opened in 1992. But even that complex has languished as has the adjacent Masten Park. These parks and buildings will also be revived.
Erie County adopted its parks master plan in 2018 and outlined spending for eight county parks. Federal stimulus money will also help to improve town and village parks in the county.
The Buffalo Common Council approved a resolution in August for investments in a dozen city parks through the use of existing and future federal stimulus funds and other funding sources. The Department of Parks and Recreation is finalizing its master plans which, according to the public works commissioner, will guide future investments.
This infusion of money into parks and the historic structures housed on the grounds promises experience, education, family and community sharing. As Olmsted and a host of famous Americans from presidents to preachers understood, parks are cornerstones of communities. These improvements will ensure that Western New Yorkers are able to enjoy them for generations to come.
