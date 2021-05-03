The Editorial Board: Federal stimulus money spells relief in Brown’s proposed Buffalo budget

The effects of remote work and school, along with other Covid-19-containing measures, meant a considerable drop in the number of vehicles on city streets, which caused revenues from parking violations to nosedive. City statistics show that the number of traffic summonses issued fell from 40,363 in 2019-20 to 18,060 in 2020-21. Parking tags issued dropped from 15,000 to 1,015. No motorist likes contributing to the city’s coffers that way, but the city does depend on that revenue.

The mayor in the past has drawn down some reserve funds and borrowed money to cover budget deficits, options that are not necessary this year. He has also relied on the Seneca Nation of Indians making good on the casino revenue it owes the state – and through it, the city. That money remains in the pending column as the Senecas continue to drag out their confrontation with the state.

A “living wage increase,” to $15.84 an hour, an end to Covid-19-caused wage freezes and rising pension costs are among the strains on this year’s budget that the stimulus money will relieve. Stimulus money won’t last forever, so the city will have to make tough choices down the road on covering these costs.