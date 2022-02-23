The Editorial Board: Federal cleanup project will benefit Buffalo and the Great Lakes region for generations

Buffalo, the rest of Western New York and the entire Great Lakes region scored a transformational victory in Washington this month with the announcement that a clock is ticking for the reclamation of 22 polluted areas around the inland sea, including the Niagara River.
As this region focuses on developing a stronger “blue economy” and prepares for a likely future as a national refuge from the worst effects of climate change, this federal investment comes at a critical moment.
The announcement built on funding from the Obama-era Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and adds funding from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill. With it, 22 out of 25 remaining “areas of concern” around the Great Lakes are scheduled to be cleaned by 2030. Here, in addition to the dominating, globally significant Niagara River, the project will also clean the grossly contaminated Eighteen Mile Creek, which flows into Lake Ontario at Olcott.
Already well on its way back to health is the Buffalo River, also once catastrophically polluted. It has been dredged and is expected to be removed from the national list of polluted waterways by 2025, safe for swimming and possibly even eating fish pulled from its water.
Now, with the infusion of $1 billion from the infrastructure bill, the Niagara River, Eighteen Mile Creek and 20 others contaminated waterways around the Great Lakes are expected to be cleaned by 2030. It’s a remarkable and unexpected promise, but one that will help to heal one of the world’s greatest, but worst abused, natural resources.
That’s good for the Great Lakes and their tributaries, good for the communities and states that border the lakes, and good for the planet. But places like Buffalo and Duluth, Minn., on the southwestern tip of Lake Superior, have special reasons to welcome this development. They are among the handful of communities that climate observers have identified as likely refuges as a changing climate raises the stakes in other parts of the country.
Here, hurricanes are stories from elsewhere. Wildfires are all but unheard of, as are tornadoes, catastrophic floods, desperate droughts and killer heat waves. We still have winters, of course, but they remain manageable even if warmer temperatures could, counterintuitively, create conditions for more frequent lake-effect snowstorms. Better that than the punishments the changing climate is meting out in the West, the South and along the coasts, where rising sea levels threaten havoc.
That makes Buffalo a place to notice for Americans looking for climate stability. Clean water feeding two of the Great Lakes makes it a better place to work, play and live. That’s the goal of a “blue economy,” an acknowledgement of the prosperity that a respectfully managed water supply can provide, especially when water is the primary resource.
This is a big federal commitment, coming on top of the GLRI and the $100 million that has already been spent resurrecting the previously dead Buffalo River. The work that remains is daunting, as the $1 billion allocation suggests. Among the most complex of the projects is to clean the turbulent Niagara River, where some pockets of pollution are worse than others.
But the work is essential. At a previous time of ignorance and maybe indifference, our region poisoned its own greatest resource. It’s good now to finally be fixing it.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.