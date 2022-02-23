The Editorial Board: Federal cleanup project will benefit Buffalo and the Great Lakes region for generations

That’s good for the Great Lakes and their tributaries, good for the communities and states that border the lakes, and good for the planet. But places like Buffalo and Duluth, Minn., on the southwestern tip of Lake Superior, have special reasons to welcome this development. They are among the handful of communities that climate observers have identified as likely refuges as a changing climate raises the stakes in other parts of the country.

Here, hurricanes are stories from elsewhere. Wildfires are all but unheard of, as are tornadoes, catastrophic floods, desperate droughts and killer heat waves. We still have winters, of course, but they remain manageable even if warmer temperatures could, counterintuitively, create conditions for more frequent lake-effect snowstorms. Better that than the punishments the changing climate is meting out in the West, the South and along the coasts, where rising sea levels threaten havoc.

That makes Buffalo a place to notice for Americans looking for climate stability. Clean water feeding two of the Great Lakes makes it a better place to work, play and live. That’s the goal of a “blue economy,” an acknowledgement of the prosperity that a respectfully managed water supply can provide, especially when water is the primary resource.