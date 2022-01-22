The Editorial Board: Federal audit of Perry Homes shows dangerous blight that demands action

The housing complex sits on Perry Street in the Michigan Avenue-South Park Avenue area. It is less than a mile from Canalside, and close to the burgeoning Old First Ward. The property is too valuable to sit dormant, too dangerous to ignore. And affordable housing in the city is in great demand.

Higgins sees a role for Mayor Byron W. Brown in applying some pressure to the BMHA.

“Given things the mayor’s said over the past few weeks about focusing in on neighborhoods, here’s a great place to start,” Higgins said. “To create something new and viable and exciting, that is a net new add to downtown Buffalo, would probably be a very positive development. And it would potentially expand the city’s property tax base.”

Gillian Brown cited the public discussions about building the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium on South Park Avenue as a reason for inaction. That would have required massive changes to the neighborhood and its infrastructure, with federal or state money covering much of the cost. The South Park idea was popular among some Buffalo developers and a large segment of the population but was never in the plans of the Bills’ owners, Terry and Kim Pegula. That option is off the table.