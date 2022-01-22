The Editorial Board: Federal audit of Perry Homes shows dangerous blight that demands action

The deterioration of the mostly vacant Commodore Perry Homes presents a clear and present danger to the neighborhood, just off the I-190’s Louisiana Street exit. A federal audit released this month documented the blight. It also raises the question: When is the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority going to take action?
The Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released a 40-page audit that documented “unsafe conditions since at least 2013” at the complex.
The BMHA “did not adequately address urgent, ongoing health and safety issues with the vacant development,” the auditors wrote.
The audit was requested by Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who has been calling attention to the deteriorating conditions at the complex for several years. Higgins, in a phone conversation with The News last week, said inaction by the BMHA is “inexcusable.”
Bulldozing the vacant buildings seems an obvious solution. Gillian Brown, executive director of the BMHA, told a radio interviewer in 2020 that demolition hasn’t happened because of money.
“Demolishing that many units and that many buildings is a very expensive proposition,” Brown said on WBEN. “We have no plans to do anything immediately with the vacant buildings at Perry except to do what we need to do to be as responsible as we possibly can in terms of safeguarding the site.”
Keeping them safe isn’t going well. The federal auditors wrote that “the 25 buildings covering seven blocks continue to deteriorate and present urgent ongoing health and safety concerns for the surrounding residents and local community, including the potential for increased crime.”
Higgins thinks there are alternatives to demolition.
“I have wanted the Municipal Housing Authority to sponsor an open house where the buildings were made accessible to potential developers or not-for-profits,” he said. “And they could go in and assess the viability of a rehab. And if a rehab is not possible, a demolition and rebuild. It’s pretty simple. ... Anything is an improvement over doing nothing.”
Some tenants still live in the high-rise tower at Perry. Higgins says that 12 two-story buildings, featuring 172 units, are potentially salvageable for reuse because of their brick construction.
The BMHA’s Brown told The News that inspectors visit the Perry properties twice a week and make needed repairs, and that the agency was preparing a safety plan to submit to the local HUD office. He also said that a Pennsylvania developer, Pennrose LLC, is proposing to develop the Perry site into private homes and modern public housing. Brown had noted Pennrose’s intentions in media stories back in November 2020, but little has changed on the ground.
The housing complex sits on Perry Street in the Michigan Avenue-South Park Avenue area. It is less than a mile from Canalside, and close to the burgeoning Old First Ward. The property is too valuable to sit dormant, too dangerous to ignore. And affordable housing in the city is in great demand.
Higgins sees a role for Mayor Byron W. Brown in applying some pressure to the BMHA.
“Given things the mayor’s said over the past few weeks about focusing in on neighborhoods, here’s a great place to start,” Higgins said. “To create something new and viable and exciting, that is a net new add to downtown Buffalo, would probably be a very positive development. And it would potentially expand the city’s property tax base.”
Gillian Brown cited the public discussions about building the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium on South Park Avenue as a reason for inaction. That would have required massive changes to the neighborhood and its infrastructure, with federal or state money covering much of the cost. The South Park idea was popular among some Buffalo developers and a large segment of the population but was never in the plans of the Bills’ owners, Terry and Kim Pegula. That option is off the table.
Whether razing it or fixing it, Gillian Brown and the BMHA need to do something about this downtown hazard.
