The Editorial Board: Federal aid and child allowance proposals would bring needed emergency aid

Fiscal conservatives worry that the childhood poverty payments would be extended after the first year, bringing the U.S. closer to the universal basic income model popularized by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Progressives may, indeed, want the program renewed after 12 months. The argument over the duration can wait until another day, but if ever there were a time to help families in need, this is it.

Critics of paying cash to families worry that it will discourage parents from working. However, it also would provide needed relief to thousands of over-stressed parents, single or married, who already hold down two jobs or have been unemployed due to Covid-19 shutdowns.

Besides, the payments would not go through social service agencies or other bureaucracies, but would be put into the hands of parents who could use the extra income to afford being able to spend more time with their children. Having more parents involved and present in their children’s lives, and fewer latchkey children, should be a plus for society and a goal that all can embrace.

Biden was vice president under Barack Obama, whose $800 billion stimulus act in 2009 was not robust enough to quickly restore the economy after the Great Recession. That is a primary reason for Biden “going big” on the rescue package.