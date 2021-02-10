The Editorial Board: Federal aid and child allowance proposals would bring needed emergency aid

Former Senate Minority Leader Everett Dirksen, a Republican from Illinois, is often remembered for a line about government spending that he may or may not have said: “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”
An inflation-adjusted version of the quotation today would refer to a trillion here and there. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan has a price tag of $1.9 trillion, which is real money that will no doubt require increases in federal taxes. No one looks forward to that, but the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic amounts to a national emergency.
We agree with Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, that this is a time that demands the federal government step up to provide disaster relief to states and localities. The Biden bill, according to estimates from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, would deliver more than $792 million to Erie and Niagara counties and their municipalities, including $324 million for the City of Buffalo.
Another part of the bill calls for a child allowance – paying $250 per child, per month, to low- and middle-income families. The payments would have tremendous impact in Buffalo, some first-ring suburbs and in rural towns where poverty is just as pernicious.
In Buffalo, the city with the second-highest child poverty rate in the nation, The News estimates that poor families would receive about $77 million in extra income from the one-year program.
Fiscal conservatives worry that the childhood poverty payments would be extended after the first year, bringing the U.S. closer to the universal basic income model popularized by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Progressives may, indeed, want the program renewed after 12 months. The argument over the duration can wait until another day, but if ever there were a time to help families in need, this is it.
Critics of paying cash to families worry that it will discourage parents from working. However, it also would provide needed relief to thousands of over-stressed parents, single or married, who already hold down two jobs or have been unemployed due to Covid-19 shutdowns.
Besides, the payments would not go through social service agencies or other bureaucracies, but would be put into the hands of parents who could use the extra income to afford being able to spend more time with their children. Having more parents involved and present in their children’s lives, and fewer latchkey children, should be a plus for society and a goal that all can embrace.
Biden was vice president under Barack Obama, whose $800 billion stimulus act in 2009 was not robust enough to quickly restore the economy after the Great Recession. That is a primary reason for Biden “going big” on the rescue package.
A scaled-down stimulus plan proposed by 10 Republican senators as a counteroffer to Biden included no direct state and local aid, which made it a non-starter. Even Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican and a leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has vigorously advocated for the aid to localities, though Reed objects to the overall price tag of the Biden bill.
In addition to sales tax and other revenue sources that are taking a hit during the pandemic, governments at the state, county and local level were saddled with extra costs. As the virus does not distinguish between red states and blue, neither should the federal response.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.