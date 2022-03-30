The Editorial Board: Fed up with delays and broken promises, Hochul forces Senecas to pay their debt

It never had to come to this. The Senecas and everyone else assessing the fallout of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s bold move to compel the tribe to pay its $564.8 million debt need to understand that.

But after loss upon loss upon loss in the courts, the Senecas continued to refuse to meet their obligation to fork over the casino money they have withheld from the state and its 19 million residents, especially those in the host cities of Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca. So Hochul pulled the lever she had available, freezing their bank accounts.

That got their attention. Within hours, they paid up. It surely didn’t hurt, either, that Hochul vowed to them that New York would not negotiate a new casino agreement until the debt was paid in full. The existing compact expires at the end of 2023.

Now, incredibly, the Seneca Nation is moaning that the crisis they fomented somehow proves that A) the state wants “to destroy the Seneca Nation” (that didn’t happen, did it?) and nearly as preposterously, B) the state might not negotiate a new casino agreement in good faith. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black: The problem belongs to New York. It needs to negotiate with a partner that has already demonstrated its bad faith.