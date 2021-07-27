The Editorial Board: FDA’s full approval of shots is needed to persuade, or compel, the unvaccinated

There’s no single magic bullet for conquering hesitancy among the unvaccinated, but as the coronavirus delta variant spreads, public officials need to give it their best shot.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s designation of $15 million for outreach in 117 ZIP codes across the state – including two in Western New York – makes smart use of community groups that know many of the individuals they are trying to reach with appeals to get their shots.
At the federal level, the Food and Drug Administration will perform a public service when it gives final approval to the three coronavirus vaccines being administered in the U.S. We’re not the only observers asking, what’s the holdup?
The agency faces a balancing act in that it must not cut any corners in evaluating safety data from the makers of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. However, there is growing sentiment in the scientific community that the FDA should have enough data to give final licensure now to the shots that it approved under “emergency use authorization.”
Agency officials have made statements amounting to: Do you want the job done fast or done right? The answer in this case is an emphatic “both.” There is no acceptable alternative.
Much is riding on full authorization. Many vaccine skeptics cling to the claim that short of that, the vaccines are “not approved,” are experimental and not to be trusted.
In addition, as vaccination rates stall and the delta variant spreads, more institutions will choose to enact vaccine mandates. Full FDA approval makes it more likely that mandates will stand up to legal challenges.
The FDA seal of approval will not magically cause all skeptics to switch sides in the vaccine wars, but it takes away an excuse and opens the door to friendly persuasion. (By the way, effective persuasion does not include posting online memes that insult the intelligence of those who refuse shots.)
It is a given that about 15% to 20% of the U.S. population will decline the shots. There are medical reasons for some, religious considerations for others. And there are those who harbor a general, irrational distrust of any vaccine, not mention governments or experts of any description.
The new Cuomo initiative focuses on ZIP code 14770 in Cattaraugus County and 14215 in Buffalo and Cheektowaga. Residents with low-education levels or from low-income areas are particularly vulnerable to the misinformation plaguing vaccine efforts.
For example, a video narrated by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaxxer, is aimed at the Black community, linking vaccines to historic racism in medical care. That the namesake of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who had a special bond with minority groups, would spread false information that can lead to the loss of Black lives is unconscionable.
According to Health Department figures, 56.6% of New York State residents have gotten the full series of vaccines. If persuasion, incentive programs and one-to-one outreach can get the state up to about 75% to 80% fully vaccinated, we will be in the herd immunity range.
As we have noted before, staying alive should be incentive enough to take a shot in the arm, but too many people remain unconvinced. The possible return of widespread use of face coverings may give anti-maskers a push toward being pro-vaccine. Los Angeles and St. Louis have already reinstated indoor mask requirements.
Mandates requiring vaccines are becoming more common. The Department of Veterans Affairs, with a requirement that frontline health care workers be inoculated, on Monday became the first federal agency to mandate vaccines. New York City announced a similar requirement for all municipal employees.
Persuasion and incentives represent the carrot, while mandates are the stick. Both are needed to stop the delta variant from causing a fall surge. FDA approval of the vaccines will make both approaches more effective.
• • •
