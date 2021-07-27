The Editorial Board: FDA’s full approval of shots is needed to persuade, or compel, the unvaccinated

There’s no single magic bullet for conquering hesitancy among the unvaccinated, but as the coronavirus delta variant spreads, public officials need to give it their best shot.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s designation of $15 million for outreach in 117 ZIP codes across the state – including two in Western New York – makes smart use of community groups that know many of the individuals they are trying to reach with appeals to get their shots.

At the federal level, the Food and Drug Administration will perform a public service when it gives final approval to the three coronavirus vaccines being administered in the U.S. We’re not the only observers asking, what’s the holdup?

The agency faces a balancing act in that it must not cut any corners in evaluating safety data from the makers of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. However, there is growing sentiment in the scientific community that the FDA should have enough data to give final licensure now to the shots that it approved under “emergency use authorization.”

Agency officials have made statements amounting to: Do you want the job done fast or done right? The answer in this case is an emphatic “both.” There is no acceptable alternative.