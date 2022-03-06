The Editorial Board: Family’s grace toward drunken driver shouldn’t have trumped public's interest in safe roads

Who, without a swelling heart, can read about the anguish of the Lockport parents who lost a son in a drunk driving crash and, more than that, offered its love and support to the driver responsible for their boy’s death?

Fred Roach, the father of the 22-year-old victim, Brandan Roach, told the court this week that his son wouldn’t have wanted the driver – his friend, Thomas R. Townsend – to be imprisoned. “He’s like family to me,” the father said. “Brendan wouldn’t want him to go to jail.”

And so, with that recommendation and after what a prosecutor said were “extensive discussions” with both parents, a court is prepared to sentence the 24-year-old Townsend to six months in the Niagara County Jail following his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter. That will be followed by five years of probation.

It is, in its way, a loving story of acceptance and forgiveness, one at which an observer can’t help but marvel. But there’s more to it than that, an important aspect that Niagara County Judge Carolyn A. Wojtaszek and the District Attorney’s office gave too little consideration: the interests of the public.