The Editorial Board: Family’s grace toward drunken driver shouldn’t have trumped public's interest in safe roads

Who, without a swelling heart, can read about the anguish of the Lockport parents who lost a son in a drunk driving crash and, more than that, offered its love and support to the driver responsible for their boy’s death?
Fred Roach, the father of the 22-year-old victim, Brandan Roach, told the court this week that his son wouldn’t have wanted the driver – his friend, Thomas R. Townsend – to be imprisoned. “He’s like family to me,” the father said. “Brendan wouldn’t want him to go to jail.”
And so, with that recommendation and after what a prosecutor said were “extensive discussions” with both parents, a court is prepared to sentence the 24-year-old Townsend to six months in the Niagara County Jail following his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter. That will be followed by five years of probation.
It is, in its way, a loving story of acceptance and forgiveness, one at which an observer can’t help but marvel. But there’s more to it than that, an important aspect that Niagara County Judge Carolyn A. Wojtaszek and the District Attorney’s office gave too little consideration: the interests of the public.
Yes, a young man’s life was recklessly shortened and his family plunged into grief. They are all victims here. But as important as those factors are to this tragedy – or any similar one – it’s important to take into account how those cases are styled. The plaintiff is “the people of New York.” Their interests are, by definition, paramount in prosecuting any criminal case. But those interests are not reflected in so tender a sentence.
Drunken driving isn’t as prevalent as it was before organizations such as MADD, SADD and STOP-DWI raised public awareness of the costs. But it still kills and, whether that is an outgrowth of addiction or indifference, the possibility of tragedy is no secret.
There are no drunken driving “accidents.” Car crashes, serious injuries and death are among the predictable consequences when anyone gets behind the wheel when intoxicated. Even the state maximum of seven years in prison doesn’t reflect the seriousness of so recklessly taking a life. Six months in jail is an insult to the victim and to society.
We remain moved by the generosity of Fred Roach and his family. We hope Thomas Townsend will come out of this a better man, perhaps committed to helping others avoid his mistake. We are glad that judges and prosecutors include compassion in their evaluation of the cases before them.
But it’s dismaying that the public’s interest in safe roads didn’t play a larger role in the resolution of this case. It was the public, after all, that lodged this complaint.
• • •
