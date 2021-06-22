The Editorial Board: False arrest, lies by Buffalo cops add to the distrust enveloping American police

Moffett, meanwhile, was never reminded he was under oath when he was called in for his second Internal Affairs interview. Apparently, that’s not a joke. Everyone is entitled to due process, of course, but this is the definition of a technicality. Given police training, it’s suspicious on its own.

Even more serious, the police department has been unable to produce a transcript that Moffett signed affirming the standard clause that his statements are true “under penalty of perjury.” That vanishing act demands an investigation.

Police seem to have no idea how much they hurt themselves in these kind of cases. The entire system of justice is built on a presumption of credibility. False arrests and streams of lies poison that well.

It’s plain that the arbitration system is inadequate. Police contracts cannot be contorted so that they enable corrupt conduct and make chumps of the taxpayers who fund police salaries. Like other aspects of policing, they need to be reformed, as a matter of state law, if necessary.

Eaton is planning to sue, as he should. It will be surprising if the case isn’t settled out of court, but it would be beneficial for taxpayers to hear Davidson and Moffett explain themselves, in public and under oath.

