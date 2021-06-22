The Editorial Board: False arrest, lies by Buffalo cops add to the distrust enveloping American police

This is how confidence in law enforcement erodes.
It’s not just when an officer feels entitled to kill a man by kneeling on his neck or when he ties a spit mask around a jail inmate’s head so tightly that death is inevitable. It’s also when the public sees that the system is rigged and that cops can behave corruptly and, with the whole world watching, get away with it.
That’s the slow-motion crisis that is unfolding today in the Buffalo Police Department, where two officers arrested a man without cause and then, police officials say, lied about it. One of those cops is already back on the job, free of official consequences, and the other seems likely to cheat accountability, as well.
Insulated by their union contract, a suspiciously foggy memory and failures of procedure, these officers and the inability to make them pay can only add to the distrust of police that has swept the country over the past year. They are no friends to their fellow officers or the citizens they are supposed to protect and serve.
The officers are John M. Davidson and Andrew T. Moffett. On March 8, they charged Morgan T. Eaton of Buffalo with possessing cocaine for sale, even though field tests of the substance they found in his car showed it wasn’t cocaine, a fact that a lab test confirmed later. They arrested him anyway. Then they compounded their deceit by filing false arrest reports.
When the matter found its way to the department’s Internal Affairs team months later, Davidson claimed he could no longer remember whether he and Moffett had field tested the powder. In his interview, meanwhile, Moffett baldly contended that the field test had revealed cocaine, flatly contradicting what video captured him saying at the scene: “It’s just not coke.”
In fact, the powder in the capsules wasn’t cocaine or any other controlled substance. It was a legal, over-the-counter medicine for his fiancée. It didn’t matter. Morgan lost a paid coaching job because of the arrest and suffered the suspicion of family and friends. He called it a case study in Driving While Black. It’s worse than that.
Things are turning out more happily for the officers. Although Internal affairs concluded that they both lied, neither one seems likely to pay any consequence for misconduct that broke faith with the requirements of an honorable calling, one that is essential to public safety.
In that, they were helped by a police captain who, before the matter was referred to Internal Affairs, concluded that the matter was much ado about nothing because his men were polite.
“After watching the body camera footage, I am proud of the way these officers speak and treat the public,” Capt. Jason R. Whitenight wrote in a memo. “I respectfully request that this case be deemed unfounded.” Never mind the bogus arrest.
Even Internal Affairs threatened to miss the point. Fortunately, Morgan and his lawyer were prepared and able to correct Internal Affairs Lt. Stacy E. Lewis on the most critical point of the false arrest. She initially told them that the field test for cocaine had come back positive when the video shows the opposite to be true.
Once corrected, and to her credit, she said she would review the footage again. But why didn’t she know the facts already? What if Morgan hadn’t had a lawyer with him or if he wasn’t prepared to challenge a police lieutenant?
But even after Internal Affairs came to the demonstrably correct conclusion, the two policemen – officers of the law who attempted to ruin a man’s life and then lied about it – seem likely to skate.
Davidson went to arbitration and somehow beat Internal Affairs’ accusation that he committed perjury and violated department standards. He’s back on the job, even though his credibility is shot.
Moffett’s arbitration case remains pending and he remains suspended with pay. But there are signs that he, too, may be back enforcing laws again. Imagine what a good defense lawyer will do to either of these men.
Criminal charges also appear to be not forthcoming. Davidson’s conveniently foggy memory makes a perjury charge impossible to win, said District Attorney John J. Flynn.
Moffett, meanwhile, was never reminded he was under oath when he was called in for his second Internal Affairs interview. Apparently, that’s not a joke. Everyone is entitled to due process, of course, but this is the definition of a technicality. Given police training, it’s suspicious on its own.
Even more serious, the police department has been unable to produce a transcript that Moffett signed affirming the standard clause that his statements are true “under penalty of perjury.” That vanishing act demands an investigation.
Police seem to have no idea how much they hurt themselves in these kind of cases. The entire system of justice is built on a presumption of credibility. False arrests and streams of lies poison that well.
It’s plain that the arbitration system is inadequate. Police contracts cannot be contorted so that they enable corrupt conduct and make chumps of the taxpayers who fund police salaries. Like other aspects of policing, they need to be reformed, as a matter of state law, if necessary.
Eaton is planning to sue, as he should. It will be surprising if the case isn’t settled out of court, but it would be beneficial for taxpayers to hear Davidson and Moffett explain themselves, in public and under oath.
• • •
