The Editorial Board: Fair attendance virtually sure to be limited, but decision is another step along the way

Here’s another incentive for the vaccine resistant among us: The Erie County Fair is a go for August, but unless everyone attending can prove vaccination status, attendance will be limited.

It will be two years since the last fair, and it doesn’t take much imagination to conjure up its sights, sounds and smells. It should provide incentive for some of the unvaccinated to do their part to help the region return to normal.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday that, like the state fair, the Erie County Fair will go on. Like many such gatherings, the fair was called off last year as the novel coronavirus threatened to turn them into deadly superspreader events. But, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has cleared the way for county fairs to resume this year, with caveats.

Principally, that means attendance limits. Unless everyone entering shows proof of vaccination, then capacity needs to be restricted to allow for 6 feet of distance between people who are not members of the same party.