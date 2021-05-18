The Editorial Board: Fair attendance virtually sure to be limited, but decision is another step along the way

Here’s another incentive for the vaccine resistant among us: The Erie County Fair is a go for August, but unless everyone attending can prove vaccination status, attendance will be limited.
It will be two years since the last fair, and it doesn’t take much imagination to conjure up its sights, sounds and smells. It should provide incentive for some of the unvaccinated to do their part to help the region return to normal.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Monday that, like the state fair, the Erie County Fair will go on. Like many such gatherings, the fair was called off last year as the novel coronavirus threatened to turn them into deadly superspreader events. But, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has cleared the way for county fairs to resume this year, with caveats.
Principally, that means attendance limits. Unless everyone entering shows proof of vaccination, then capacity needs to be restricted to allow for 6 feet of distance between people who are not members of the same party.
To avoid that, vaccine hesitancy and delay would have to be fully overcome by then – it won’t be – and everyone would have to be willing to document their status. They won’t. Too many people hold an ill-considered objection to vaccine passports, even though something similar must be produced before children are allowed to attend school.
Nevertheless, this is progress. Some may argue that, based on Cuomo’s adoption of new CDC guidelines, the event should simply be thrown open, but we’re not there yet. Unvaccinated people can still infect each other with a potentially fatal disease, while individuals with compromised immune systems are at ongoing risk from the unvaccinated.
The decision wasn’t entirely unexpected. Cuomo had announced last month that the New York State Fair would take place Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 in Syracuse at 50% capacity. That level may increase, he said, depending on Covid-19 levels, a figure that will be driven in part by how many New Yorkers are vaccinated by then.
Cuomo has been offering incentives for vaccinations, such as a free ticket to a Buffalo Bisons game next season for those heading to the ballpark for a Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field. Unvaccinated attendees will have to submit to the Johnson & Johnson, one-dose vaccine shot.
Also, Metro riders stopping by one of five transit hubs for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receive a free, seven-day pass from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has been offering another enticing incentive called, “Shot and a Chaser” promotion at local breweries. He has also pledged to send clinicians to people’s homes to deliver vaccine doses.
But, as an annual event, the allure of the Erie County Fair is in a special class, especially since other local events such as the Allentown Art Festival have been canceled again this year. (The Taste of Buffalo will proceed as a ticketed event on July 10-11. Those attending will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test administered within the previous 72 hours.)
The virus inevitably remains a factor. It’s still out there and, with only 52% of the Erie County population having at least one dose of vaccine – and fewer with two doses – transmission of the disease remains possible. Maybe we can do better before the fair opens.
