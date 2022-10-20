The Editorial Board: Failure to monitor transfer paperwork falls on the shoulders of Bennett athletes

The Bennett High School football team is in the spotlight since being forced to forfeit its first six games for using an ineligible player. The situation has the high school sports community talking and Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore demanding an investigation into what led to the forfeited games.

Quite simply: The adults dropped the ball. The result: An ineligible player took to the field because of paperwork.

The freshman player failed to complete a New York State Public High School Athletic Association transfer notification. He was transferring to Bennett from Sweet Home, where he played junior varsity football last season.

Ensuring the paperwork has been properly completed should not be the responsibility of students, but their facilitators. The resulting firestorm could have been avoided and the team, schools and students would not have had to endure drama heading into its regular season games.

Still, the adults seem to believe some injustice has been done. The BPS plans to file an appeal to the executive committee of Section VI, said Michael House, the Buffalo Public Schools assistant superintendent for athletics.

The Tigers may go into the Section VI Class AA playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The team made the state Class AA championship game last season and, last Friday, defeated Niagara Falls to take its record to 1-6 overall – a figure that reflects the forfeited games – and 1-2 in Class AA. The team completes its regular season Saturday against Hutch-Tech. The player in question is now eligible.

House said the goal of the appeal would be to rescind a rule that calls for the individual team to be penalized for the ineligible player and instead would amount to penalties against the school district. House said the team would not be affected but that any consequence would apply to himself, his office and the district.

It is a longshot but worth trying, and certainly meets the definition of adults taking responsibility for something they should own in the first place.

For what it’s worth, Bennett coach Steve McDuffie was not allowed to coach the game last Friday against Niagara Falls. Former St. Joe’s coach Bob O’Connor led the Tigers.

On another note, the Buffalo Public Schools human rights complaint on behalf of the team puts a further spin on a deeper problem that warrants further discussion into whether Section VI is discriminating against players.

There is a lot to unpack here besides the game of football. It is something the adults need to sort, so the student-athletes can excel in the classroom and on the field.

• • •

