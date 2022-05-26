The Editorial Board: Failure to appoint members to terrorism task force raises painful questions

This was a bad one to let fall through the cracks. A domestic terrorism task force, created two years ago as part of the state budget, has never met. Its full complement of members hasn’t even been appointed.

Could it have prevented – or at least warned about – the racist attack that killed 10 people and injured three others at a Buffalo supermarket on May 14? It’s impossible to say, of course, but that would surely have been its aim.

The task force was created in the aftermath of an anti-semitic stabbing that occurred earlier that year in Rockland County. Rabbi Josef Neumann died three months after he was attacked during Hanukkah. Four others survived their wounds.

For reasons that remain unclear, only six of the nine required members have been appointed and, until recently, only three had been named: the commissioner of the Division of Criminal Justice Services; the State Police superintendent; and the appointee of Assembly Republicans.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has more recently named her three members. Still missing are the appointees of Assembly Democrats and one each by Senate Democrats and Republicans. The panel is expected to hold its first meeting in the coming weeks, even though it is still awaiting the remaining members.

In the meantime, Hochul has issued her own agenda in response to the murders that occurred here May 14. It asks the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate social media platform; establishes domestic terrorism units within the State Police and state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services; and seeks to strengthen New York’s gun laws.

“This is a wake-up call, and here in New York, we are taking strong steps to directly address this deadly threat,” Hochul said. She’s right, but, more accurately, it is another wake-up call.

It is good that Assembly Republicans took this matter seriously enough to appoint their member, but neither party has given this the attention it needed. Maybe they will now.

Here’s a suggestion: The qualifications for remaining members should include an understanding of how domestic terrorists operate on social media platforms such as 4chan, Discord and Twitch, used by the suspected killer in Buffalo. It could also review the state “Red Flag” law, which failed to keep a gun from the accused killer.

And everyone – Democrats and Republicans – should forcefully condemn the despicable “replacement theory” that led to the deaths of 10 innocent and valued people.

• • •

