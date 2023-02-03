It’s not a mandate. Rather, the report by a fact-finder is a platform for renewed bargaining by the Buffalo City School District and its teacher union. Everyone – teachers, administrators, parents and students – have to hope the two parties will build something sturdy on it, and sooner rather than later.

Teachers, of course, are the most directly affected, not only by the just-released report, but by the bargaining impasse that has had them working without a contract for three years. More important are the students those teachers need to educate. They may not recognize the stresses around them, but it would be odd if they weren’t, in some way, absorbing them.

The fact-finder, Robert J. Reden, was appointed by the state Public Employment Relations Board. The report he issued this week largely supported the school district’s positions, but nonetheless recommended significant pay raises for Buffalo teachers: an immediate increase of 8% followed by another 6% raise on July 1 and, over the next two years, increases of 4% and 3%. In addition, teachers would get a signing bonus worth 8% of their current salary, upon ratification of the contract. It’s not penny-pinching.

Unsurprisingly, Phil Rumore is outraged. The longtime president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation criticized at least five of Reden’s recommendations, while the BTF’s negotiating team encouraged its members to reject the recommendations in a vote.

Among the BTF’s objections was Reden’s suggestion that the signing bonus would be sufficient to compensate for raises the teachers might have had going back to 2019.

“This is in no way comparable to raises in each year and it cannot be credited toward retirement,” Rumore wrote in an email to members.

No one should be surprised. The union’s opposition may be real, but posturing is an essential tool in any bargainer’s bag of tricks. It’s part of getting the most you can until the next time.

The question now, in light of Reden’s report, is how much more teachers think they can get and how long they want to wait to get it. The answer to the first question isn’t certain, though the report certainly implies some boundaries. As to the latter question, all parties can hope the answer is “not long.”

After all, it’s not as though the district has gone out of its way to insult or lowball its teachers. Just the opposite: The fact-finder concluded that the district’s October proposal would provide salaries comparable with those in other regional districts while protecting the district’s financial stability. Both are important public goals.

Does that provide room for further negotiation? Probably, but it’s hard to see how the district can go significantly further without undermining its own interests which are, of course, its students.

It’s unfortunate that contract negotiations between the school district and the BTF are always overwrought, but it seems inevitable. Perhaps with the fact-finder’s reasoned report, the talks can take a turn and head toward a prompt and fair resolution. It doesn’t hurt to hope.

