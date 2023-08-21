So far, the Lockport school district has no intention to revisit the notion of facial recognition and, given a recent report, let’s hope it stays that way.

A New York State report stating that the risks of using facial recognition technology in schools may outweigh the security benefits should be enough of a cautionary flag that any school district would be reluctant to use the system.

The risks to privacy, let alone misidentification, are too great. The report cited the “potentially higher rate of false positives for people of color, non-binary and transgender people, women, the elderly, and children.” This list leaves a razor thin line on who would not be misidentified.

To be sure, we are living in a time and nation where attending school has, at times, turned life threatening. There have been 24 school shootings this year that resulted in injuries or deaths – according to an Education Week analysis – and 168 such shootings since 2018. Some of them have scarred the nation, including last year’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 elementary school children and two teachers were murdered, and the 2018 attack that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. And in 2012, 20 children ages 6 and 7 were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Six adult staff were also murdered.

Those are catastrophic events that demanded action, including stronger gun controls, better mental health systems and increased security at schools. But facial recognition quickly devolves into something more discriminatory by virtue of its flaws. It is an unready technology.

Jim Schultz, a Lockport parent, justifiably asked questions when he learned that the school district was planning on using the technology. His quote to The News, “You’d have to have a hole in your head to think this is a good idea,” is putting the matter bluntly. But such frank talk is required when considering the ramifications of new technology.

The Lockport City School District turned off its facial recognition program at the end of 2020, as a law prohibiting the technology went into effect.

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, sponsored the legislation. It banned biometric identifying technology in schools until the state prepared a report on the issues. The report was released last week, and state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa is expected to decide in the next few weeks whether to allow the purchase of biometric identifying technology in public schools. She should decline, at least as it applies to facial recognition.

Broadly defined, biometric identifying technology can include fingerprints, retina and iris patterns, voice prints, DNA sequence, facial characteristics and handwriting.

As the report by the state Office of Information Technology Services acknowledges, the risks of using facial recognition technology in an educational setting outweigh the benefits, at least for now.

Much the same could be said for any method that could cause harm or, as the New York Civil Liberties Union concluded, carry the potential for “enormous invasion of privacy.” Beth Haroules, an attorney with the NYCLU, pointed to the language in the report as a disqualifying factor for use in schools.

Certainly, there is enough doubt about the accuracy of this new technology to hold off in schools and, probably, in most public places. There are better ways to protect students. We should use them all.

