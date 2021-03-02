The Editorial Board: Eyeing Richardson Olmsted Campus, Jemal lays historic claim on Buffalo

Some may still think of Douglas Jemal as a Washington-based developer, but with all the properties he’s restoring and improving here, he’s turning this time into the Jemal Era in Buffalo history.
Buffalo is changing.
Jemal sees diamonds among Buffalo’s roughest rough, most recently in the deteriorating but historic side buildings on the Richardson Olmsted Campus. He reaches his hand down into the dirt and pulls up gems. And if they aren’t already shiny, he rubs them clean.
Consider his first foray into rescuing important parts of Buffalo: the Seneca One tower.
Buffalo’s tallest building once housed HSBC. But the bank pulled out eight years ago and other tenants quickly followed, leaving the tower vacant. Jemal bought the building in 2016, expanded and reimagined its place in the city – and then began refilling it.
M&T Bank plans to occupy 11 floors of the 38-story tower, plus another 100,000 square feet on plaza and Pearl Street levels for its technology services and innovation hub.
Other companies are moving in, including 43North, Odoo, Serendipity Labs, Techstars, Lighthouse Technology Services and AML RightSource and PCI. Serendipity’s shared workspace will open March 1. Residential tenants are also part of the mix, with 74 apartments already leased.
No one would have predicted it.
Douglas Development Corp. and the City of Buffalo are also working together on a new $40 million Accelerator Fund, largely fueled by Jemal’s property tax agreement with the city on Seneca One tower. Among the fund’s purposes will be maintaining progress on the Cars Sharing Main Street project.
Seneca One was only the start. Jemal has purchased the old downtown police station and is refurbishing it into apartments. He has his eye on creating housing out of a vacant parking lot next to Seneca One that is surrounded by a highway loop. In the suburbs, he bought and plans to redevelop Amherst’s Boulevard Mall into its own community.
But preserving historic buildings is where Jemal’s efforts are most startling. He bought the Statler Building after the death of developer Mark Croce and has already begun renovations.
He recently expressed interest in taking over the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center on the Richardson Olmsted Campus. To the distress of couples planning wedding receptions there, the managers of the hotel announced its closure because of pandemic losses and said they would not refund deposits. Jemal promised to make whole every couple that lost their money.
Then he doubled down by promising to save more structures on the Richardson Olmsted Campus beyond the three buildings occupied by Hotel Henry.
Jemal isn’t alone in recognizing Buffalo’s latent strengths, of course. Howard Zemsky created the district known as Larkinville by investing in a declining part of the city. He also led the team that produced the Hotel Henry, rescuing the historic towers designed by H.H. Richardson. Rocco Termini breathed life into the Hotel @ The Lafayette and other old buildings. Sam Savarino and Croce took on similar projects.
But Jemal is operating on a different scale, juggling gigantic projects and, it appears, always looking for more.
He seems to relish the challenges as much as Buffalo benefits from his efforts.
