The Editorial Board: Eyeing Richardson Olmsted Campus, Jemal lays historic claim on Buffalo

No one would have predicted it.

Douglas Development Corp. and the City of Buffalo are also working together on a new $40 million Accelerator Fund, largely fueled by Jemal’s property tax agreement with the city on Seneca One tower. Among the fund’s purposes will be maintaining progress on the Cars Sharing Main Street project.

Seneca One was only the start. Jemal has purchased the old downtown police station and is refurbishing it into apartments. He has his eye on creating housing out of a vacant parking lot next to Seneca One that is surrounded by a highway loop. In the suburbs, he bought and plans to redevelop Amherst’s Boulevard Mall into its own community.

But preserving historic buildings is where Jemal’s efforts are most startling. He bought the Statler Building after the death of developer Mark Croce and has already begun renovations.

He recently expressed interest in taking over the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center on the Richardson Olmsted Campus. To the distress of couples planning wedding receptions there, the managers of the hotel announced its closure because of pandemic losses and said they would not refund deposits. Jemal promised to make whole every couple that lost their money.