 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Editorial Board: Extremists actions aren’t helpful on either side of the abortion debate

  • 0
Supreme Court Abortion Public Opinion

Protesters fill the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington on Friday. New York should be prepared for protests from both sides of the abortion debate.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP
Support this work for $1 a month

As expected, the Supreme Court’s reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to seek an abortion has created volatility, disruption and confusion across America. Expect the situation to escalate, as authorities and elected bodies take actions intended to either deny or expand access.

In New York, the 2019 Reproductive Health Act codifies Roe v. Wade protections into state law and ensures access to safe, legal abortion. It is among the most liberal abortion laws in the nation and, earlier this month, legislation was passed that has added more protection for women seeking abortions and doctors performing them, especially if the patients are from out-of-state.

Though the high court noted in its opinion that it would be unconstitutional to prevent women from traveling to another state where abortion is allowed, there is little question that states with abortion bans will do their best to block such travel. That is where the six bills passed by the New York State Senate on June 1 come in. They protect against interference and malpractice charges and add layers of confidentiality, among other measures.

People are also reading…

Don’t think any of this will prevent abortion opponents in New York and elsewhere from continuing their fight to end abortion everywhere. Nor will proponents of legal abortion relax their commitment to what is now an uphill battle.

So far, Buffalo has not seen the types of protests that have taken place in states radically affected by the court’s ruling. In Wisconsin, for example, an 1848 law almost completely banning abortion could now be enforced. Rallies at the state capital building in Madison immediately followed the decision, with thousands in attendance.

New Yorkers have less at stake – for now – but if New York does indeed become a widely sought “safe harbor” for abortion access, it won’t be a quiet one.

If women travel here for legal health care, they’re likely to be met – and followed – by those who would seek to talk them out of their decisions or even impede their access. It will be important to make sure their legal access is not disrupted by violence of any kind.

And let’s not forget the danger to New York’s medical professionals. That such danger exists was tragically proven by the 1998 murder of Barnett Slepian, an Amherst-based OB/GYN doctor who also provided abortions at Buffalo Women Services. Slepian was confronted by angry protesters every day he arrived at the clinic, and sometimes even at his home and private practice in Amherst.

The Supreme Court has made its decision, but that won’t change New York state law. Neither will violence – on either side of the issue.

On June 7, an anti-abortion facility in Eggertsville, CompassCare, was the target of an arson attack that may have been instigated by pro-choice activist group. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Such actions solve nothing. Though we share the American Medical Association’s concerns about the counseling services offered by organizations like CompassCare, the use of violence that could have caused serious harm or even death is abhorrent and must be condemned.

New York state has been quick to do what it can to protect health care workers and patients in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. That vigilant spirit will need to remain wide awake in the months – and years – to come.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned. On Monday, a Louisiana judge issued an order that blocks enforcement of Louisiana's trigger law. In Florida, abortion rights advocates also asked a judge to block a law there that will ban abortions after 15 weeks with some exceptions.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Anti-abortion centers to grow, wield more influence post-Roe

Anti-abortion centers to grow, wield more influence post-Roe

Hundreds of so-called crisis pregnancy centers are located across every state in the U.S. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that states can make abortion illegal, experts say these centers are likely to redouble their efforts to persuade women not to end their pregnancies. The logistics work in their favor, since many women won’t have the legal option of abortion without leaving their state. Some 2,500 pregnancy centers are located across the country, while there are fewer than 800 abortion clinics. Often religiously affiliated, the anti-abortion centers are not licensed medical facilities and do not provide medical services such as pre- or post-natal care or other health care for uninsured women.

Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout

Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout

Vice President Kamala Harris has spent weeks warning that the Supreme Court decision undermining the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling could open the door for sweeping new restrictions on privacy. She argues the fallout could affect birth control, in vitro fertilization, gay marriage, the right to vote, and more. The nation's first female vice president has emerged as a leading White House voice on abortion rights along with President Joe Biden. Harris' efforts on abortion rights come after she has struggled with other thorny policy problems that Biden assigned to the vice president, including immigration policy and expanding voting rights. Both issues have stalled in Congress.

Florida judge hears arguments on state's new abortion law

Florida judge hears arguments on state's new abortion law

Reproductive health providers are asking a Florida court to block a new law from taking effect this week that would restrict abortions after 15 weeks. Opponents of the law say the state constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy on matters including abortion. Planned Parenthood is among those seeking a temporary emergency injunction. A Florida synagogue also sued, saying the government intrusion violates the privacy rights and religious freedoms of Jewish women. Florida currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks. Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature and governor approved a 15-week law that includes fines and jail time for violators. A hearing on the law was underway Monday.

Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public

Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public

The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter? The short answer: it’s complicated. The relationship between the two has been studied and debated by legal and political scholars. There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing. And researchers acknowledge a relationship between the two, but it’s probably not a direct link. Scholars point to judicial appointments and court legitimacy as potential ways that the public has indirect influence over the court, but recent political trends may be undermining that influence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News