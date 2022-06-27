The Editorial Board: Extremists actions aren’t helpful on either side of the abortion debate

As expected, the Supreme Court’s reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to seek an abortion has created volatility, disruption and confusion across America. Expect the situation to escalate, as authorities and elected bodies take actions intended to either deny or expand access.

In New York, the 2019 Reproductive Health Act codifies Roe v. Wade protections into state law and ensures access to safe, legal abortion. It is among the most liberal abortion laws in the nation and, earlier this month, legislation was passed that has added more protection for women seeking abortions and doctors performing them, especially if the patients are from out-of-state.

Though the high court noted in its opinion that it would be unconstitutional to prevent women from traveling to another state where abortion is allowed, there is little question that states with abortion bans will do their best to block such travel. That is where the six bills passed by the New York State Senate on June 1 come in. They protect against interference and malpractice charges and add layers of confidentiality, among other measures.

Don’t think any of this will prevent abortion opponents in New York and elsewhere from continuing their fight to end abortion everywhere. Nor will proponents of legal abortion relax their commitment to what is now an uphill battle.

So far, Buffalo has not seen the types of protests that have taken place in states radically affected by the court’s ruling. In Wisconsin, for example, an 1848 law almost completely banning abortion could now be enforced. Rallies at the state capital building in Madison immediately followed the decision, with thousands in attendance.

New Yorkers have less at stake – for now – but if New York does indeed become a widely sought “safe harbor” for abortion access, it won’t be a quiet one.

If women travel here for legal health care, they’re likely to be met – and followed – by those who would seek to talk them out of their decisions or even impede their access. It will be important to make sure their legal access is not disrupted by violence of any kind.

And let’s not forget the danger to New York’s medical professionals. That such danger exists was tragically proven by the 1998 murder of Barnett Slepian, an Amherst-based OB/GYN doctor who also provided abortions at Buffalo Women Services. Slepian was confronted by angry protesters every day he arrived at the clinic, and sometimes even at his home and private practice in Amherst.

The Supreme Court has made its decision, but that won’t change New York state law. Neither will violence – on either side of the issue.

On June 7, an anti-abortion facility in Eggertsville, CompassCare, was the target of an arson attack that may have been instigated by pro-choice activist group. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Such actions solve nothing. Though we share the American Medical Association’s concerns about the counseling services offered by organizations like CompassCare, the use of violence that could have caused serious harm or even death is abhorrent and must be condemned.

New York state has been quick to do what it can to protect health care workers and patients in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. That vigilant spirit will need to remain wide awake in the months – and years – to come.

