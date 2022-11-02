The Editorial Board: Extremism in Hamburg as right-wing attacks on books begin

The good news: New York’s state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa has dismissed petitions from 14 parents who sought to remove school superintendents and principals for upholding a Covid-19 mask mandate that was imposed by the state.

The bad news: Some of these same parents have moved from contesting mask mandates – now a moot point – to objecting to the content of books included in school curricula.

First, the mask petitions: There was some confusion about mask regulations in January, when these petitions were filed, but to think that principles or superintendents should be dismissed over enforcing rules meant to protect the health of children and adults is thoroughly ridiculous. Rosa noted in her statement that supervisors could only be dismissed for willful violations or neglect of duty and that she didn’t have authority to dismiss principals at all.

It’s concerning that parents feel it’s necessary to go to these lengths to punish school officials who, as Rosa says, were acting in good faith. And it makes us question how much of this had to do with worries about the welfare of schoolchildren. The petitions seem much more connected with the needs of these people to stake out their positions in a major pandemic-era ideological battleground.

Significantly, two parents who ran for Hamburg school board seats last May, Kelly Hunter and Jackie Best, were among those who filed petitions. Both Hunter and Best, who lost their school board races, ran as part of the Fight for Your Family Initiative, which raised money through the same crowd-funding site that collected funds for the defense of Thomas Sibick, a Buffalo man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A good example of Fight for Your Family Initiative rhetoric was posted on Facebook by Hunter in January, when these petitions were submitted. An excerpt: “Our fastest path is massive civil disobedience and continuing to be loud, speak up, take over board of education seats this spring, and create massive upheaval.”

These words sound more like a call to chaos than concern over the education of children, where we’d think order, not upheaval, would be the goal.

Thankfully, Best and Hunter were not elected to Hamburg’s Board of Education and were not successful in getting a seasoned, well-regarded school superintendent removed through these petitions.

But there’s new cause for concern. At recent Hamburg Central School District school board meeting, a few parents – including Best – have come in and read aloud what they view as “pornographic” excerpts from several books, including one entitled “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” a popular young adult title about a boy who survives child abuse and writes about his coming-of-age experiences from the perspective of his 20s. Though not required reading, the book is offered in a Hamburg High School elective course. The objecting parents seem to have relied on excerpts they’d gathered from other sources; none had read the entire book.

As Superintendent Mike Cornell explains, the book offers “a powerful message for young people in their mid- to late teens, particularly now – it helps them connect to someone else going through a hard time.” Cornell also notes that, in his district, “Nothing is required reading. There are choices and every parent has recourse.”

Cornell, who welcomes visits from parents to school board meetings, says, “They have perspectives. They are free to share them. At the end of the day, we are all parents. It is not us vs. them.”

But what about those for whom everything is about “us vs. them?” Attacks on books – and, really, almost any book can be deemed unacceptable by someone – are now widespread among those seeking to use the challenges as red-meat rallying cries that will help them gain elected offices. For many, this starts with elections to school boards.

Is the goal of giving young people the best start possible as they prepare for adulthood part of all this activity? Given the ties that the Hamburg school board candidates have to national far-right groups like Moms for Liberty – Best is a member – it seems much more likely that, just as has happened in other school districts across the country, books will be weaponized in the effort to infect local schools with the nation’s political dysfunction.

Moms for Liberty, an organization with 240 chapters in 42 states, and more than 100,000 members, is a leader in the growing nationwide book-banning crusade. Its chapters have challenged “Martin Luther King Jr. and the March to Washington” because of “photographs of political violence” and “Ruby Bridges Goes to School” because of “racist remarks.”

Now that movement is active in Western New York school districts, which is worrying, to say the least.

Using school board meetings in order to spread popular right-wing talking points has nothing to do with teaching, reading or learning. Or parenting.

• • •

