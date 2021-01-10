The Editorial Board: Extra caution needed as Covid infections rise and new variant threatens more cases

Cuomo has made missteps in his praiseworthy efforts to manage and slow the pandemic. No doubt he will make others. He is attempting the public health equivalent of threading a needle with one hand. But every other governor has made mistakes, too, most of them more frequently than Cuomo and often with tragic results. We give you South Dakota.

We are, maybe, in the final stages of this pandemic. But even under the best of vaccine distribution plans, it could take many months for conditions to return to something close to normal. And, as Americans are seeing, the distribution plans are muddled, causing delays that will prolong the national agony, especially as the new strain of virus infects more people.

This is no time to be careless. It’s uncertain how easily this strain of the virus can be transmitted, but it’s fair to say that behaviors that might have skirted infection in the past will now invite it.

Anyone who wants to see Bills and Sabres games, who wants to sit comfortably in a restaurant or safely play laser tag needs to take the steps that will lead in that direction. If Western New Yorkers will do that, everyone’s chances of reaching the safe shores of immunity during this treacherous phase of the pandemic will improve.

