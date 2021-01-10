The Editorial Board: Extra caution needed as Covid infections rise and new variant threatens more cases

Even as freedom from Covid beckons with powerful new vaccines, Western New York is entering the most perilous stage of the pandemic yet. Not only are our hospitalization and death rates rising to fearful levels, but the virus, itself, has spun off a new, more contagious strain. While rates of hospitalization and mortality may not change significantly, if more people become sick, more will fill hospital beds and crowd intensive care units. More will die.
It’s true not just here, but around the country, where daily deaths topped 4,000 for the first time – an average of on fatality every 21.6 seconds. Some may be due to the new strain of the virus, which has been detected in several American locations. Given that Saratoga County, in New York’s Capital District, is among them, it would be reckless to assume it hasn’t already made its way here.
So, as the rollout of the state’s vaccination program is plagued by the same obstacles that other states are suffering, the risk of contracting a potentially deadly virus is rising even as courts are overruling several of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s efforts to prevent community spread.
That means that in the most dangerous time yet, the community’s safety is increasingly up to the good intentions and smart decisions of individuals. That’s not meant to be comforting.
Although Western New York’s good behavior showed up in lower infection rates last month, the numbers have once again started to rise, likely because of unsafe gatherings around Christmas. As of Wednesday, the five-county region was averaging 915 new cases per day over the previous seven days. It was the region’s highest seven-day average in about a month.
It’s the wrong direction, especially as Erie County hopes to avoid designation as a state “red zone.” Its chances of quickly returning to yellow zone status from orange appear to be dashed because of rising infection rates.
Meanwhile, companies are suing the state, objecting to Cuomo’s decisions on levels of business activity permitted. In virtually every case, those businesses are suffering significant economic distress. And, in virtually every case, their proposed remedy is wrong.
Cuomo’s approach seems designed to allow levels of activity that will not tip the state into the kind of crisis that has overtaken Southern California, where hospitals are overflowing and ICUs are full. But as courts rule against his restrictions – including those affecting gyms, houses of worship and tanning salons – the likely result will be rising rates of infection, hospitalization and death, as well as business failures.
Indeed, job losses are once again spiking. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the economy cast off 140,000 jobs in December. It was the first losses since the early months of the pandemic and demonstrated the need for Washington to do more than it has to prevent an economic calamity. A full-blown depression remains a possibility.
Too many people still fail to grasp that the way out of this crisis is to subdue the pandemic, not pretend that it isn’t real. Until the vaccines are in broad use, the only method to achieve that is through the steps that have been drilled into us almost from the beginning: Wear a mask. Maintain social distance. Avoid crowds, especially indoors. Wash your hands.
Cuomo has made missteps in his praiseworthy efforts to manage and slow the pandemic. No doubt he will make others. He is attempting the public health equivalent of threading a needle with one hand. But every other governor has made mistakes, too, most of them more frequently than Cuomo and often with tragic results. We give you South Dakota.
We are, maybe, in the final stages of this pandemic. But even under the best of vaccine distribution plans, it could take many months for conditions to return to something close to normal. And, as Americans are seeing, the distribution plans are muddled, causing delays that will prolong the national agony, especially as the new strain of virus infects more people.
This is no time to be careless. It’s uncertain how easily this strain of the virus can be transmitted, but it’s fair to say that behaviors that might have skirted infection in the past will now invite it.
Anyone who wants to see Bills and Sabres games, who wants to sit comfortably in a restaurant or safely play laser tag needs to take the steps that will lead in that direction. If Western New Yorkers will do that, everyone’s chances of reaching the safe shores of immunity during this treacherous phase of the pandemic will improve.
