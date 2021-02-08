The Editorial Board: Explore & More needs help as Washington debates a third stimulus

Build it and they will come, goes the movie line. The Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum built its sparkling Canalside facility, children and families came, then the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

And now Explore & More, like other cultural organizations and nonprofits, is trying to keep its financial footing. A recent story in The News detailed the struggles of Explore & More and one of its neighboring attractions at Canalside, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, which entered 2021 some $150,000 in the red.

Explore & More’s building had been open for just nine months when the spread of Covid-19 last spring caused it to close temporarily. Aggressive cost-cutting, including furloughs and layoffs, helped the museum end 2020 in the black, but 2021 is a different story. Michelle Urbanczyk, Explore & More’s CEO, told The News that by March the museum could run out of cash.

Explore & More, the Naval Park and most of the region’s cultural, tourism and arts organizations are going to need financial support to bounce back after the pandemic. The federal stimulus and relief package passed in late December will provide some help, including the $15 billion Save Our Stages initiative, for live venues, independent movie theaters and museums. But more is needed.