The Editorial Board: Explore & More needs help as Washington debates a third stimulus

Build it and they will come, goes the movie line. The Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum built its sparkling Canalside facility, children and families came, then the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
And now Explore & More, like other cultural organizations and nonprofits, is trying to keep its financial footing. A recent story in The News detailed the struggles of Explore & More and one of its neighboring attractions at Canalside, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, which entered 2021 some $150,000 in the red.
Explore & More’s building had been open for just nine months when the spread of Covid-19 last spring caused it to close temporarily. Aggressive cost-cutting, including furloughs and layoffs, helped the museum end 2020 in the black, but 2021 is a different story. Michelle Urbanczyk, Explore & More’s CEO, told The News that by March the museum could run out of cash.
Explore & More, the Naval Park and most of the region’s cultural, tourism and arts organizations are going to need financial support to bounce back after the pandemic. The federal stimulus and relief package passed in late December will provide some help, including the $15 billion Save Our Stages initiative, for live venues, independent movie theaters and museums. But more is needed.
Urbanczyk told The News she is hoping for about $350,000 in various forms of federal aid, which would help the museum open to the public for four days a week, up from the current two or three.
Getting customers to return to Explore & More is not the problem. Urbanczyk says there is enough public demand for the museum to open for additional days, but with capacity limits on attendance they don’t have the revenue to pay for the additional staff that it would require.
Explore & More, like the Naval Park, depends upon revenue from birthday parties, room rentals and other special events that have been mostly wiped out for safety precautions during the pandemic.
Buffalo schools will be on winter break the week of Feb. 15-19 and Explore & More plans to be open all that week, including weekends, to accommodate visitors. The museum also includes a licensed day care center.
In addition to trying to gear up for better times when they can bring more families into the building, Explore & More seeks to build up an endowment fund to secure its long-term sustainability. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will provide $3 million in matching funds if the museum can raise that much in community donations.
The Canalside area has seemed a lonely place this winter, with the outdoor skating rink shut due to Covid. Explore & More, the Naval Park and other downtown gems deserve public support, particularly from Washington, so that Buffalo can thrive again in the post-pandemic world.
• • •
