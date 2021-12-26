The Editorial Board: Experience of Dalton Foundation shows a need to school athletes on charity work

The professional athlete who signs a contract for a large sum of money and then squanders his fortune is practically a cliché. Top leagues like the NFL and NBA offer financial education to rookies, to help them navigate the hazards to their economic health.

A lesser-known way in which athletes can get taken advantage of is when they create, or lend their name to, a charitable endeavor. As The News’ Jason Wolf reported this month, management firms who operate the athletes’ nonprofit foundations can take a big chunk of the money raised. In some cases, less than half of the donors’ money may go to the cause for which it’s intended.

The management companies are not typically defrauding the players but are taking advantage of the athletes’ desire to do good by negotiating an unseemly share of the nonprofits’ revenue. Professional leagues and player unions could do the athletes a service by giving them guidance on how to take part in charitable efforts that produce the most bang for the buck.