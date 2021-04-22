The Editorial Board: Expanding rail service to Toronto needs enough passengers to justify expense

The idea of enhancing Amtrak service, especially in this area and extending into Toronto, is surely worth investigating, though with the understanding that the logistics may be prohibitive, at least for now.

None of this is revelatory. Rep. Brian Higgins, who is the proponent of such a proposal, has said as much. The Buffalo Democrat recognizes that the Amtrak station in Niagara Falls averages only 44 people a day, either boarding or exiting the two arriving and two departing passenger trains. But that limitation does not prevent the congressman from envisioning a broader future for train travel between Niagara Falls and Toronto.

He recently wrote to President Biden urging him to “prioritize direct and enhanced service between Toronto, Ontario, and Niagara Falls and Buffalo.” He believes such initiatives will build higher numbers. We hope he’s right, but “build it and they will come” is an unwise strategy, especially on so expensive an undertaking.

Five years ago, the state invested $43 million to build a new train station in Niagara Falls. The passenger numbers have not kept up with the dream. Indeed, the numbers have been anemic and were made worse when the pandemic hit. Cross-border traffic was barely there, even before both countries closed border to all but essential traffic.