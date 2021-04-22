The Editorial Board: Expanding rail service to Toronto needs enough passengers to justify expense

The idea of enhancing Amtrak service, especially in this area and extending into Toronto, is surely worth investigating, though with the understanding that the logistics may be prohibitive, at least for now.
None of this is revelatory. Rep. Brian Higgins, who is the proponent of such a proposal, has said as much. The Buffalo Democrat recognizes that the Amtrak station in Niagara Falls averages only 44 people a day, either boarding or exiting the two arriving and two departing passenger trains. But that limitation does not prevent the congressman from envisioning a broader future for train travel between Niagara Falls and Toronto.
He recently wrote to President Biden urging him to “prioritize direct and enhanced service between Toronto, Ontario, and Niagara Falls and Buffalo.” He believes such initiatives will build higher numbers. We hope he’s right, but “build it and they will come” is an unwise strategy, especially on so expensive an undertaking.
Five years ago, the state invested $43 million to build a new train station in Niagara Falls. The passenger numbers have not kept up with the dream. Indeed, the numbers have been anemic and were made worse when the pandemic hit. Cross-border traffic was barely there, even before both countries closed border to all but essential traffic.
Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill includes $80 billion for Amtrak capital projects. Simultaneously, Amtrak has released its own 15-year plan called Connect US that envisions increased service to Toronto before 2035. Those are helpful but the hurdles are significant: lack of passengers and the duration of the trip.
By car, the ride from Niagara Falls to downtown Toronto takes less than two hours if traffic isn’t bad. By train, the trip requires four hours because of a built-in two-hour wait at the border. American officials have complained that Canadians have refused to move their customs personnel into the Niagara Falls, N.Y., station to facilitate passenger preclearance. Even then, it’s rare for a car to need anything close to two hours to clear customs in either direction.
In an article by News Niagara reporter Thomas J. Prohaska, Higgins acknowledged that the Biden administration’s support for enhanced service on the cross-border route “wouldn’t make a lot of sense unless we get some binational agreement on infrastructure.”
Until then, Amtrak is attracting only handful of riders, as noted by Daniel B. Hess, professor and chair of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at the University at Buffalo.
Unlike Europe, where trains routinely run between various cities – downtown to downtown – such service is lacking in this country. It’s a chicken-and-egg problem: To attract users, travelers need to know they can go and return conveniently. That would require service every half hour, Hess said – much more than the demand now supports.
Development in Niagara Falls could help change that dynamic. Near the Whirlpool Bridge and along the Main Street corridor, Blue Cardinal Capital is rehabbing buildings and investing in commercial and residential spaces. At some point – who knows when – that will bring more people into the city.
Also, as Hess said, there is so much mixed development down the Golden Horseshoe from Toronto into the Niagara peninsula that efforts could be made to encourage it across the border, where real estate is less expensive. That kind of development would encourage the establishment of restaurants, theaters and hotels, all potentially providing passengers wanting to ride the rails to Toronto.
Much of the infrastructure is already in place, including the right-of-way from Buffalo to Niagara Falls and across the border. The bridges are in place. Toronto is a great place to visit. All we need now is to solve the riddle posed by too few riders to justify the expense. Until then, this dream is likely to remain unfulfilled.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.