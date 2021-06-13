The Editorial Board: Excelsior Pass has one job – and it’s not tracking and storing our medical profiles

It is true that all kinds of tech products are spying on us, to some degree, including apps, smartphones, smart speakers and doorbell cameras. Alexa and Siri know our secrets and our data is bought and sold without our consent.

However, the State of New York is not a commercial enterprise. Whether a state resident has been treated for cancer, diabetes or other chronic condition should not be tracked by the state, other than if the state acts as the person’s health insurer. Storing medical data is something we should have to opt in to, not made to opt out of. Taxpayers who fund the Excelsior app program, the cost of which could run to $17 million, are entitled to full transparency about what the app will be tracking and storing.

Privacy concerns over vaccine passports make for strange alliances. As a rule, Republicans around the country favor new laws requiring voter identification cards. GOP legislators in Pennsylvania introduced a bill on Thursday to mandate them. Much of the opposition to vaccine passports comes from Republicans.

The flip side is that the passports have been supported politically by Democrats who tend to oppose voter ID requirements.