The Editorial Board: Excelsior Pass has one job – and it’s not tracking and storing our medical profiles

We welcomed the rollout of New York’s Excelsior Pass this year, the app that stores one’s proof of being vaccinated against Covid-19. We still like the convenience of a digital alternative to presenting a paper card wherever proof is required, particularly at large venues such as sports arenas.
However, critics of state-issued vaccine passports have objected to the app’s potential to compromise privacy. And at least six states with Republican governors have banned the passports as symbols of government overreach and an assault on personal liberty by assigning privileged status to those who choose to be vaccinated.
It appears that New York State’s contract with IBM to develop and operate the Excelsior app is playing into the hands of the critics. An advocacy group called the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, or STOP, obtained a copy of the contract and provided it to The New York Times. Rather than limiting the app’s use to verifying Covid-19 vaccine status, the contract describes a future phase in which users would have a QR code that could include other health records, proof of age and driver’s licenses.
That doesn’t just raise privacy concerns, it practically screams them by greasing the slippery slope toward Big Brother storing our medical records – the privacy of which is important enough that we have HIPAA laws to safeguard it.
It is true that all kinds of tech products are spying on us, to some degree, including apps, smartphones, smart speakers and doorbell cameras. Alexa and Siri know our secrets and our data is bought and sold without our consent.
However, the State of New York is not a commercial enterprise. Whether a state resident has been treated for cancer, diabetes or other chronic condition should not be tracked by the state, other than if the state acts as the person’s health insurer. Storing medical data is something we should have to opt in to, not made to opt out of. Taxpayers who fund the Excelsior app program, the cost of which could run to $17 million, are entitled to full transparency about what the app will be tracking and storing.
Privacy concerns over vaccine passports make for strange alliances. As a rule, Republicans around the country favor new laws requiring voter identification cards. GOP legislators in Pennsylvania introduced a bill on Thursday to mandate them. Much of the opposition to vaccine passports comes from Republicans.
The flip side is that the passports have been supported politically by Democrats who tend to oppose voter ID requirements.
Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the STOP advocacy group, wrote an opinion piece for Wired in which he pointed out there is “a world of difference” between one-time vaccination registration, like that used at schools, and the “new wave of vaccine surveillance apps.”
Scans through the Excelsior Pass “create a new, inescapable web of geolocation tracking, building out a map of our most intimate moments,” Fox Cahn wrote.
The pervasiveness of technology makes it impossible to put the privacy genie back in the bottle. We welcome the convenience of the Excelsior App as long as its use is restricted to taking the place of a vaccine card rather than turning into a government-sanctioned tracking device.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.