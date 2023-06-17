Masten District voters are lucky to have two energetic and highly qualified candidates vying for the honor of representing them in City Hall.

Zeneta B. Everhart and India B. Walton – both on the ballot in the June 27 Democratic primary – have specific ideas about how to make life better in this poor East Side neighborhood.

Notably, if either wins and then defeats Murray Holman – who is running on the Conservative line – there will be a woman on the Common Council for the first time since 2014.

We award a slight edge to Everhart as a candidate with valuable experience both on the ground in the community and as director of diversity and inclusion for State Sen. Tim Kennedy. But Walton also has plenty of community work behind her as well as a strong activist profile.

On housing

Both candidates have targeted, thoughtful approaches. Walton founded the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust and got two houses built in that neighborhood before she stepped down from the organization to run – unsuccessfully – for mayor of Buffalo in 2021. She thinks the land trust model is a good one and would use it, employing private and public partnerships, to replace vacant lots with affordable homes. Walton would also hold landlords accountable for maintaining their properties and provide eviction protections to renters.

Everhart wants to help renters become homeowners by creating a fund that would enable them to transform dilapidated properties and empty lots into good housing. She would pay for it through state and federal sources, banks and foundation support.

On human services

There are many other needs in this district. Walton would get kids busy and help elderly or disabled homeowners by putting area youths to work cutting grass and shoveling. Everhart has already organized a single moms club that provides emotional and wellness support.

Both would work to bring more grocery stores.

These are serious, experienced candidates with good ideas. Masten wins either way.