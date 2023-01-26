The Editorial Board: Evergreen Health plans a welcome expansion at Kensington and Bailey

The synergy is obvious and welcome as Evergreen Health announces a plan to expand its services in East Buffalo.

The Buffalo-based company and its affiliate, Community Access Services, recently bought four parcels at 1096, 1098 and 1102 Kensington Ave., in addition to 3074 Bailey Ave., where it plans to construct a health care services building. The land was acquired by the Evergreen Health Foundation from J-P Group LLC for $870,000.

Evergreen Health’s focus is to foster healthy communities, with special attention to people and families who are living with chronic illness or who are underserved by the health care system. East Buffalo has long been underserved in many ways, including medically. It offers medical, supportive and behavioral services.

Both Evergreen Health and Community Access Services have had a presence nearby at 3297 Bailey Ave., since 2018. The organizations will leave that location once the new building is constructed. Evergreen, Community Access Services and Art Hall of Hallmark Planning & Development, a Buffalo planning consultant firm, will hold public meetings and listen to community feedback as the organizations prepare to work on the site.

Any questions or concerns should receive due attention. Overall, the project would stand to benefit the entire community and beyond that endured much last year, from Covid-19 pandemic deaths to a mass shooting and blizzard.

Times are tough and they have been getting tougher with inflationary pressures on groceries and the omnipresent need for affordable housing, healthy food where that option is in short supply and maybe for a little understanding.

Two organizations sprang from an effort to close the gap in mental and physical health services. Evergreen Health began nearly two decades ago from a merger between AIDS Community Services and the nonprofit Project Reach. Evergreen Health has transformed into an essential institution in neighborhoods throughout the region, including offices in Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Jamestown.

Community Access Services, established as an affiliate of Evergreen in 2000, addresses HIV and other chronic conditions.

The expansion project in the Kensington-Bailey area should improve the quality of life for residents there as it expands access to health and wellness.

• • •

