The Editorial Board: Even training for operations such as Wednesday's is rife with risks

We don’t know the precise nature of the training that backstopped Wednesday’s bravery, only that the preparation is never free of risk. The rescue swimmer who put his own safety on the line Wednesday had to train. So did the pilot of the helicopter that allowed the daring rescue attempt to take place. Their work demanded skill, courage and nerves of steel.

And, as it turned out, the rescue effort was in vain; the woman in the car was already dead. Imagine the horror if one of the rescuers had died, not knowing for certain that the person they were trying to save was already deceased.

The rescue mission riveted the attention of those nearby and of millions more who followed it in real time. What they saw was bravery in action. What they missed was bravery in contemplation.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.