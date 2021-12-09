The Editorial Board: Even training for operations such as Wednesday's is rife with risks

If you watch enough action movies, you might think the drama that played out Wednesday near the lip of Niagara Falls seems something less than extraordinary.
It’s not.
What people around the world witnessed was a level of bravery and a commitment to training that is, itself, rife with dangers. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrian Duryea – dangling from a harness attached to a roaring helicopter that was roiling the already-churning waters of the Niagara River – pulled a woman’s body from a car precariously stranded just 50 yards from the precipice of the American falls.
Why the woman, as yet unidentified, was in the car and why the car was in the river remained mysteries Thursday afternoon. But a courageous man, working with daring colleagues, risked his own safety to bring that person out of the car that sat backwards in the rushing water.
“It was incredible,” State Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said later, noting the “inherent danger” present in such rescue efforts.
But those dangers kicked in long before Wednesday. Buffalo learned about them in painful fashion four years ago. They’re worth recalling in consideration of Wednesday’s display of bravery.
A city police officer, Craig Lehner, died in an underwater training accident in October 2017. A K-9 officer who joined the department’s Underwater Recovery Team six months earlier, Lehner had just jumped into the fast-moving waters of the Niagara River off Bird Island Pier when he ran into trouble.
A frantic recovery effort failed to save him and, five days later, Lehner’s body was recovered about two miles downstream. An autopsy showed that he suffered injuries to his head. The cause of his death was ruled as drowning.
What went wrong? City officials recently agreed to a $1.275 million settlement with Lehner’s family, who contended that the officer had not been properly trained before going into the water, that he had not been provided with the necessary and standard safety equipment and that the Police Department had failed to ensure dive-team personnel were aware of the dangers of diving in water that was fast-moving, filled with debris and offering poor visibility.
An October 2018 investigation by the state Labor Department’s Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau reached similar conclusions, finding that failures to assess the hazardous conditions of the swift-moving river violated federal safety standards. It also said the department failed to provide Lehner with “rescue/self-rescue training” or require underwater rescue team members to carry secondary emergency air tanks.
These were not the failures of a small police department somewhere in rural America. Under the best of circumstances, this kind of training can be hazardous. Under lesser conditions, the risks multiply.
We don’t know the precise nature of the training that backstopped Wednesday’s bravery, only that the preparation is never free of risk. The rescue swimmer who put his own safety on the line Wednesday had to train. So did the pilot of the helicopter that allowed the daring rescue attempt to take place. Their work demanded skill, courage and nerves of steel.
And, as it turned out, the rescue effort was in vain; the woman in the car was already dead. Imagine the horror if one of the rescuers had died, not knowing for certain that the person they were trying to save was already deceased.
The rescue mission riveted the attention of those nearby and of millions more who followed it in real time. What they saw was bravery in action. What they missed was bravery in contemplation.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.