The Editorial Board: Even the state constitution may fail to prevent the return of the earmuff district

But the congressional earmuff district no longer exists. It was created after the 2000 census and placed a chunk of Niagara County into a district represented by Democrat Louise Slaughter of the Rochester area. It achieved this contortion by linking the two populous areas via a road along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

It vanished after the 2010 census but, now, a respected political analyst foresees its possible revival. The reason: Democrats have complete power in Albany but stand to lose influence in Washington, where New York will have one fewer congressional seat following the recent census. Democratic and Republican observers both think that misshapen district is likely to return, even though the state constitution would appear to rule it out. Litigation is inevitable – and desirable.

The problem, as Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Group, dryly observed, is that Democrats looking to preserve their authority, across the state and in Washington, may be able to “conjure up” a way to get around what the constitution demands. New York politicians of both parties are expert conjurers.

It’s easy, in a disreputable sort of way, to understand the temptation Democrats face. Its hard to lay down your arms when Republicans, here and around the country, are also committed gerrymanderers. Everyone likes power.