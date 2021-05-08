The Editorial Board: Even the state constitution may fail to prevent the return of the earmuff district

The theory was that a 2014 constitutional amendment would help to diminish the games that New York politicians play when they redraw district lines after each census. It’s looking doubtful, and it’s another reason President Biden’s voting rights measure should be adopted.
Redistricting is the constitutionally mandated process that follows each decennial census and helps to retain the democratically essential equations of one person-one vote. It’s fast approaching and, with it, the return of Western New York’s infamous earmuff district is in the wind. If so can “Abraham Lincoln Riding a Vacuum Cleaner” be far behind? Will “The Splattered Bug of the Bronx” splat once again, and will “The Long Island Lobster Claw” come back to grab democracy by the butt?
These districts are evidence of the politician’s wish to cherry-pick and sort the voters into districts that benefit not the needs of democratic government, but their political desires. Districts are gerrymandered to produce likely – in some cases, all but preordained – results. Both parties are adept and enthusiastic practitioners of this dark art.
In New York, it should now be unconstitutional. The 2014 amendment prohibits drawing district lines to favor candidates or parties, though it does – of course – include a politician’s asterisk: Existing district lines should be respected it says, with hardly a wink. Many of them are already grotesquely gerrymandered, especially state legislative districts.
But the congressional earmuff district no longer exists. It was created after the 2000 census and placed a chunk of Niagara County into a district represented by Democrat Louise Slaughter of the Rochester area. It achieved this contortion by linking the two populous areas via a road along the Lake Ontario shoreline.
It vanished after the 2010 census but, now, a respected political analyst foresees its possible revival. The reason: Democrats have complete power in Albany but stand to lose influence in Washington, where New York will have one fewer congressional seat following the recent census. Democratic and Republican observers both think that misshapen district is likely to return, even though the state constitution would appear to rule it out. Litigation is inevitable – and desirable.
The problem, as Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Group, dryly observed, is that Democrats looking to preserve their authority, across the state and in Washington, may be able to “conjure up” a way to get around what the constitution demands. New York politicians of both parties are expert conjurers.
It’s easy, in a disreputable sort of way, to understand the temptation Democrats face. Its hard to lay down your arms when Republicans, here and around the country, are also committed gerrymanderers. Everyone likes power.
It’s the same problem that confronts politicians on fundraising restrictions: Candidates are at a financial disadvantage if their opponents can accept donations that they do not. To be effective, those kinds of rules need to be universal.
That’s the benefit of national action on voting. Part of Biden’s proposal would mandate independent redistricting – drawing lines not to benefit parties or candidates, but to put power where it belongs, with voters. It’s an essential component of a democracy to encourage – or at least not to discourage – competitive elections. Gerrymandered districts are designed to insulate candidates and parties from challenges to their dominance. That allows elected officials to ignore political minorities in their districts and to give their allegiance not to constituents, but to party leaders and big donors.
That’s just one of the benefits of the For the People Act, which has been approved by the House but faces long odds in the Senate. That’s because it advocates for voters and, in so doing, undermines the ongoing efforts of many Republican states to make voting more difficult. Talk about disreputable: They want to win elections not by making a persuasive case to voters, but by discouraging a certain number of them from exercising their franchise. With the signature of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida on Thursday became the latest state to enact unwarranted hurdles to voting.
In New York, meanwhile, Democrats are not done tinkering with voting. Based on legislative votes in 2020 and 2021, New Yorkers will decide this fall on yet another constitutional amendment on redistricting. The proposal contains some worthwhile proposals – preventing new expansions of the State Senate among them – and has drawn the support of NYPIRG, Common Cause and Reinvent Albany.
But the Democratic measure also gives the party an edge in preserving their legislative dominance by allowing amended maps to be approved by a 60% vote, rather than a 60% vote when party control of the chambers is divided between the Assembly and Senate and a two-thirds vote when one party controls both chambers.
That change is of little practical difference today, since Democrats own a two-thirds majority or greater in both chambers. But, whatever its legitimate defenses, it’s still about politicians choosing their voters before voters choose their politicians. The state and the country need federal action.
• • •
