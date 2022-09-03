The Editorial Board: Even in losing, AG Letitia James made a valuable point in Niagara Wheatfield case

Good for New York State Attorney General Letitia James for trying to address a longstanding problem of school bullying. Her office wasn’t successful in its action against the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District, but the case raised the critical issue of adult responsibility when childhood chiding becomes more than “kids being kids.”

James didn’t lose the case on the merits – it never got to that point. Instead, a judge ruled that her office lacked standing to pursue the case because it failed to show a broad effect on the population. It doesn’t mean the district did enough to protect its students.

These days bullying has taken on a high-tech form that does not require in-person harassment. Social media is ubiquitous and for children glued to Snapchat, TikTok and other sites – some that their parents may not even know about – the opportunity for bullying grows exponentially.

So, the question becomes what can school officials do when kids bully each other? And should they be held accountable for not doing enough? The answer is yes. Schools can’t prevent all bullying, but given the documented increase in childhood mental health problems, it’s more important than ever for school leaders and other adults to respond appropriately. Every school needs to be a safe place where children learn.

In the Niagara Wheatfield case, U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. ruled that James lacked standing to sue over her assertion that the district “turned a blind eye to the abuse, harassment and bullying happening right in its school halls.” His ruling supported an earlier recommendation of U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie G. Foschio.

The lawsuit was filed in June 2021, marking the first time the state sued a school district for allegedly violating federal and state laws requiring schools to provide a safe environment for students.

The lawsuit detailed difficulties involving four students and also maintained that more than 30 other unspecified incidents in recent years showed a history of the school district ignoring sexual assault, harassment, discrimination and gender-based bullying of students.

The district strenuously disagreed, arguing that the Attorney General’s Office “merely stitched together four isolated and unrelated incidents of student-on-student harassment that do not rise to the level of a systematic policy or practice affecting a discrete segment of the population.”

The Attorney General’s lawsuit arose from a particularly galling case involving a female student who was raped by another student in 2018 in his Town of Niagara home. She had a court order of protection against the attacker but still had to face him at school almost daily during the 2018-19 school year, when both were high school seniors.

The attacker eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and was expelled. The victim’s mother used social media to report what she believed to be the district’s failure to protect her daughter from her rapist during the school year. She found support among parents, and approximately 100 students at the high school conducted a walkout on May 31, 2019, to protest the district’s handling of the case.

The district contends it was able to keep the student and her assailant apart with the exception of occasional “glares” in the school’s hallways. The Attorney General’s Office isn’t convinced of the district’s claim, pointing to four other examples, that “show in painstaking detail how the district was deliberately indifferent to students’ suffering, and how it deprived them of educational opportunities.”

Without speaking specifically to the matter in Niagara Wheatfield Central School district, Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association members discussed processes, practices and support for kids who may feel disconnected and bullied, or feel they want to bully someone else. Michael Cornell, president of the association, talked about creating a sense of community centered on “joy, value and connection” and making sure kids understand adult expectations in how they treat each other. If school leaders were doing that in Niagara Wheatfield, the effort didn’t show up in this case.

Kids are, by definition, immature, and bullying will not go away. Schools should remain a safe zone where learning, not harassment, takes place.

James should remain vigilant and make sure that schools know she’s watching.

