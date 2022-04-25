The Editorial Board: Errors in crucial, but lesser-known census initiative cost Erie County about $4 million

It is alarming, and for the obvious reason: The U.S. Census Bureau chronically underestimated Erie County’s population between 2010 and 2020, costing the county some $4 million in federal stimulus funds. This is money that could have been used for any number of initiatives to benefit people and communities.

The 2020 census found that the county grew by 35,000 people since 2010. It was its first increase in a generation but, even then, the population may have been undercounted, given the problems with how the recent census was conducted. And that’s not the only way census errors penalized the county.

For years, another, lesser known census initiative has overlooked some 36,000 Erie County residents. The undercount diminishes funding and eligibility for dozens of state and federal programs.

Those are the facts as chronicled by News staff reporter Caitlin Dewey. This is more than a rounding error. The consequence of the undercount comes at a time when municipalities across the nation are still trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Any region’s ability to leverage the full amount of federal funds due is a critical key to recovery.

A News analysis, reviewed by staff at Federal Funds Information for States, a nonprofit organization that conducts federal budget analyses for state governments, brought crucial facts to light. To start, current and former Census Bureau officials told The News that some discrepancies in these figures are inevitable and expected. Some of the logistics involve “fast moving variables” that include births, deaths and relocations.

Even still, the 3.8% discrepancy in Erie County and 4.2% gap across New York State “fall outside what four demographers described as the range of expected accuracy for population estimates,” the organization reported.

The miscount cost Erie County more than $4 million in federal stimulus funding. The amount is not insignificant. Jan Vink considered it a big surprise.

Vink is an extension associate with the Program on Applied Demographics at Cornell University and New York’s representative to a Census Bureau task force on population projections. He was among the experts interviewed for Dewey’s article who expressed some measure of astonishment.

As described, the Census Bureau’s annual population estimates tend to attract less attention than the decennial census, even though they also determine the outcome of billions of dollars of federal spending each year. The granular details of the annual population estimates and decennial census aside, each carries importance in determining the amount of allocated resources.

The bottom line is the loss of more than $4 million in federal stimulus funding under the 2020 CARES Act and, as the article states, the “likely suppressed aid under the 2021 American Rescue Plan.” Allocations under many other programs also rely on annual population estimates, said Andrew Reamer, a research professor at George Washington University. They include Medicaid and some community development funds. Low counts hurt cities, counties and entire states.

The allocation formulas are complex, so, as the story observed, loss of population doesn’t necessary correlate with a proportional loss of funds. Even so, the discrepancy remains disturbing and, in this area’s case, costly.

This problem adds to the troubles that show up in the decennial census that counts the entire population, determines congressional representation and influences the allocation of funds. Both processes need to be reconsidered to diminish the chances of error, either by mishap or, as some suspected in 2020, by political manipulation.

Short of that, the losses suffered by Erie County call for vigilance, which Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has pledged. It might also call for paying someone to monitor the counting that went so wrong here.

