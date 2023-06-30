NEWS EDITORIAL BOARDPercent-for-art is a smart concept. It ensures that major development projects receiving public funds also include public art. That art can come in many forms, including murals, sculptures, mosaics, fountains, artist-created signage, video, light installations or even artful landscaping.

Public art adds color, vibrancy and – sometimes – even important ideas to the fabric of a place, but too often it’s forgotten. Or there aren’t enough funds. That’s where percent-for-art comes in.

The Erie County Legislature has adopted a new law requiring any county building construction project worth $250,000 or more to set aside 1% of the cost, up to $10,000 per project, solely to fund public arts projects and local public artists throughout Erie County.

With this, Erie County joins New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and many other municipalities in making sure art – and artists – contribute their rich, diverse sensibilities. With this, Erie County gains an even more distinctive sense of place.

The county also joins the City of Buffalo, which adopted a percent-for-art ordinance in 1999, though it has not been consistently invoked and – unlike the county’s program – is not mandatory. Recently, though, Buffalo has fired up its public art game; in 2021, it installed artist Shasti O’Leary Soudant’s “Flora and Fauna,” a series of 98 laser-cut steel panels, on Niagara Street light poles as part of the city’s multiphase Niagara Street Reconstruction.

The Soudant project is a good example of public art that’s so integrated with the streetscape that it takes a second or even third look to realize that this is not ordinary roadway signage. Soudant’s panels feature images of birds, squirrels, flowers and other wildlife, reminding – as the artist intends – that even this highly trafficked urban artery is surrounded by the natural world, fragmented though it may be.

Expanding the definition of public art is as important as supporting its existence. It may not be in place seemingly forever, like Delaware Park’s replica of Michelangelo’s “David.” But temporary is OK, maybe even better, as long as the art keeps appearing – with bonus points if it appears in unexpected places.

In 2013, the AKG Art Museum introduced its Public Art Initiative, which is supported by both Erie County and the City of Buffalo. It has been a game changer for the entire region.

Thanks in large part to this collaboration, murals are now omnipresent throughout Western New York. But murals are vulnerable. For example, Jefferson Avenue’s Freedom Wall, an important visual document of Black history, will need regular – and frequent – conservation for as long as it remains up.

Mindful of such fragility, Erie County’s announcement that it’s starting a new public art program – in addition to those led by the AKG and by Buffalo – is some of the best news local fans of creative expression have ever had. It now looks like there is enough institutional commitment to make sure that we can maintain the art that’s already here, replace it when necessary and – best of all – regularly bring in new projects. This will keep both locally based and out-of-town artists busy for decades to come.

It will also keep Buffalo looking like the artful place it is.