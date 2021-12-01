The Editorial Board: Erie County takes cautious step forward with pilot program of ‘test-to-stay’

Test-to-stay procedures for keeping more students in school after possible exposure to Covid-19 are being put to the test in Grand Island. We think Erie County could have widened the experiment to include a few other districts, but the pilot program is a promising start.
We can’t blame Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein for taking a cautious approach, with the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Western New York showing little signs of slowing as we move further into cold weather and the season for holiday gatherings. Burstein has voiced skepticism about “test-to-stay,” yet we are glad that she and the state Department of Health are open to giving it a try.
Unvaccinated students in Erie County who are identified as a close contact with someone in school who tests positive for Covid-19 now must quarantine for 10 days.
The test-to-stay policy would instead allow students to test negative in a rapid test each day for seven days after potential exposure to an infected individual. They wouldn’t have to quarantine unless they tested positive.
The state released new guidance last week, saying it did not recommend test-to-stay programs, nor would it provide resources to support them, but it wanted to bring clarity to districts that try them. The guidelines include a suggestion that students who participate remain excluded from all noninstructional and extracurricular activities. That means no sports, no theater, no clubs. Grand Island is adhering to that.
Monroe County, meanwhile, began a test-to-stay program this week for any district wanting to participate. Its program is a little more lenient, allowing unvaccinated students whose Covid tests allow them to stay in school to also participate in extracurriculars that take place at school.
“We decided that this test is effective and performs very well in the setting and there’s no reason to exclude other school-related activities so test-to-stay will include instruction as well as all the school-sponsored activities, performances, athletics and so on,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza told WHEC-TV in Rochester.
The students “would still need to proceed with all of the other aspects of quarantine,” Mendoza said, “meaning no sleepovers, no house parties and no other activities out of school.”
Burstein told The News that it was impractical to launch the pilot across the whole county. The Grand Island and Monroe County experiments should yield valuable data that Erie County can draw upon.
“To do it right, we have to find out what works, how we can improve and what our schools can expect,” Burstein said last week.
Kriner Cash, the Buffalo school superintendent, sounds hesitant about adopting test-to-stay. Cash has doubts about the accuracy of antigen (rapid) tests for Covid. He also questions how a test-to-stay program could be carried out in a district as large as Buffalo’s.
That is one reason why the county should add additional pilot programs. Different-sized districts, with more diversity among the student population, should be tried.
According to figures published by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019, Grand Island’s population is 94% white. The state Education Department puts the school population at 87% white. How about a test-to-stay trial in the Sweet Home district or in Lackawanna?
The safest protocol of all, of course, is vax-and-stay. Vaccinated students, if they come in contact with Covid-positive peers and do not show symptoms, are not subject to the quarantine rules. Until more students are immunized, test-to-stay programs look like a reasonable way to avoid returning to the days of empty classrooms and screen-only learning.
