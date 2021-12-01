The Editorial Board: Erie County takes cautious step forward with pilot program of ‘test-to-stay’

Test-to-stay procedures for keeping more students in school after possible exposure to Covid-19 are being put to the test in Grand Island. We think Erie County could have widened the experiment to include a few other districts, but the pilot program is a promising start.

We can’t blame Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein for taking a cautious approach, with the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Western New York showing little signs of slowing as we move further into cold weather and the season for holiday gatherings. Burstein has voiced skepticism about “test-to-stay,” yet we are glad that she and the state Department of Health are open to giving it a try.

Unvaccinated students in Erie County who are identified as a close contact with someone in school who tests positive for Covid-19 now must quarantine for 10 days.

The test-to-stay policy would instead allow students to test negative in a rapid test each day for seven days after potential exposure to an infected individual. They wouldn’t have to quarantine unless they tested positive.