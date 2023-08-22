Why would we do this? Even more confounding, why would the state Board of Elections endorse it? Voting in American elections is already fraught, with false allegations of fraud shaking the foundations of democracy. So why look to replace something that isn’t broken with something that is?

But that’s what the board did. Earlier this month it approved a system of touch-screen voting that critics say will, in fact, raise questions about voting integrity while unnecessarily adding costs. With that, counties around New York have to decide whether to drop the current, functioning system in favor of the newly authorized one. Erie County and others in Western New York should firmly decline.

Among the critics is Common Cause/NY, which urged the Board of Elections not to certify the ExpressVote XL system by Election System & Software. Among the problems it cites are:

In 2019, the system miscounted tens of thousands of votes in Northampton, Pa., and picked the wrong winner.

Logjams created by the system’s ballot-marking devices in Johnson County, Kan., have caused hourslong lines in the county of 613,000 population. “There is no doubt that New York would have the same issues,” Common Cause wrote in an email.

The system creates hurdles for voters with disabilities. A review by the Pennsylvania Department of State found that the system’s functionality is lacking in several ways, including the inability of some voters to verify their paper ballot due to small font size and obstructed views of the ballot summary card.

The system does not produce a “truly verifiable” paper ballot. Voters make their selections on a touchscreen, and the device then prints out a paper summary (not a full ballot) with a barcode. Voters never handle their actual ballot and there’s no way to tell if the barcode corresponds to their votes.

With an estimated price tag of $10,000 per unit plus $250 for a 14-hour battery, the cost is exorbitant. Most voting machines cost between $4,000 to $5,000, according to Common Cause.

Any one of these issues ought to have been disqualifying, especially since the existing system functions reliably. Together, they raise questions about whose interests the Board of Elections thought it was serving.

Plainly, it is important to remain open to new technologies. Imagine, alone among nations, the United States lacked electronic medical records, online banking GPS navigation The disadvantages would be severe. All of these systems have shown themselves to be broadly effective and dependable.

Even then, voting is a special category. As the defining, fundamental act in any democracy, ease and reliability remain the touchstone. So far, at least, producing those qualities requires some form of paper ballot. That’s especially urgent as disreputable forces seek, for personal gain, to infect the public with unfounded doubts about the accuracy and security of the votes they cast.

Instead of changing the technology for casting votes, the state should be expanding the way to vote. Given the increase in turnout that accompanied the broader use of voting by mail during the pandemic, New York should make the option permanent, as other states – red and blue – have successfully and safely done. The change provides benefits beyond convenience for voters. In particular, with more people casting ballots, candidates and political parties will be forced to be more responsive to voters’ concerns.

But on voting technology, confidence is key. The ExpressVote XL system seems far more likely to erode it than to protect it. County boards of election around New York should show they have more sense than the state board and reject this system.