The Editorial Board: Erie County should protect renters by providing a lead paint database

Renters deserve to know if they are at risk from lead paint poisoning. The fact that Erie County does not have a searchable database pinpointing rental houses with lead paint problems is an oversight that should be corrected, even if the solution is something as simple as a downloadable spreadsheet.

This information could have proven useful for the parents who once lived at 96 Wick St. In November 2015, the Erie County Department of Health received a report of a 2-year-old child with an elevated blood lead level living at the property. Department tests throughout the property for lead verified 10 lead paint hazards in multiple locations.

Federal law requires sellers and landlords to disclose reports concerning lead-based paint to purchasers and tenants upon sale or lease or lease renewal, even if the hazard has been mitigated. It should be noted that lead disclosure law requires the property owner, not the local health department, to disclose the presence of lead. But some negligent landlords – along with dubious managers – knowingly withhold such vital information.

The 96 Wick St. house was the property of notorious landlord Angel Elliot Dalfin, until recently a fugitive and considered by government officials to have been among the worst rental housing operators in Buffalo. He finally surrendered at the federal courthouse on July 5 and faces criminal charges and a civil lawsuit.

Fugitive ex-landlord surrenders to face criminal charges of lead paint violations At the height of his operation, Angel Elliot Dalfin owned or controlled more than 150 single- and two-family homes on the city's East Side, rented mostly to low-income people of color.

His former manager, Paul Heil, was aware of lead-based paint hazards at the address from December 2015 to May 2018, according to court records. When Section 8 tenants signed their leases, they were given a lead disclosure form that indicated the rental operator, by checking a box on the form, had no knowledge of any lead paint hazards. Heil, who was fined $15,000 and put on probation for a year by a federal judge as part of a plea deal, is a 52-year-old Buffalo Public Schools teacher. An educator should know, firsthand, the deleterious effects of lead paint on young minds.

Heil said when questioned by the New York State Attorney General’s Office: “I mean, who is going to check a box that says, yeah, there is lead.” Exactly. And that’s why there needs to be a searchable database.

Other states have figured out how to make sure families know about possible lead paint hazards. In Massachusetts, residents can search a public database of lead paint inspection reports and related documents for properties inspected in any town or city in the state. One only has to type in a property address to read, print or download lead paint inspection reports and documents, such as certifications of compliance.

Maryland has a similar lead rental registry property search. Cleveland also provides a searchable online database of homes with known lead hazards.

Why isn’t there such a service in Erie County? The County Health Department cites reasons such as not having estimated the cost or complexity of devising a home lead hazard searchable database. Moreover, it claims that there are privacy concerns when identifying a house with lead. Most of the department’s inspections of verified lead exposure tend to be connected with child lead poisoning cases, and that may identify a child. Fair enough. But there must be processes and procedures that would avoid the risk of privacy invasion.

Setting up a searchable database so that families can ensure their children are safe should be a top priority and, as a tenant advocate in Baltimore said, could be easily done – one simple method is exporting inspection findings to a spreadsheet and publishing the list.

Reports from inspections conducted by the county’s public health sanitarians are available through a Freedom of Information Law Request. Not good enough. Set up the searchable database. Get it done.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.