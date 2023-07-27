Is it an election year? It is in Erie County and, perhaps not coincidentally, county officials have announced plans to deliver a bag of financial goodies to taxpayers: a reduction in property taxes next year and a sales tax break on homeowner energy bills during the coldest months of winter.

Coincidental or not, it’s a good move and in a number of ways. With county sales tax revenues beating projections, it’s an appropriate and welcome move for residents while, for incumbents – regardless of party – the timing could hardly be better: Election Day is just over three months away.

Perhaps even more heartening, as the chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature observed, the deal shows that in a time of deep national divisions, elected officials of various parties here showed a willingness to work through their concerns. Over six weeks, they negotiated the terms of a unanimous agreement not just to lower taxes, but to do it responsibly.

It started as a debate over extending the temporary – so called – 1% sales tax that the county had implemented during the red-and-green budget crisis of the mid-2000s. That tax remains (is anyone surprised?) while the county forgoes an estimated $10 million in revenues from property and sales taxes next year.

The agreement decreases next year’s property tax levy by $1 million, but the value to taxpayers is much greater. Because increases in property value were expected to generate another $7.5 million in the levy – that is, the total amount of property taxes collected – the deal means property taxpayers will benefit by $8.5 million.

In addition, homeowners will save between $8.6 million and $9.5 million on energy bills they will incur from December through February, typically the coldest months of the year when heating bills spike. While the state already charges no sales tax on electricity and home heating fuels in homes, the county has been charging 4.75% in sales tax.

“That hits everybody in the pocketbook,” said Republican Minority Leader John Mills. “That’s a big win.”

