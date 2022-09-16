The Editorial Board: Erie County makes wise use of casino money in using it for health care training

Remember the promises that state lottery proceeds would go to education? Erie County has adopted an excellent version of that idea in its approach to funding a training program for people interested in health care careers.

The Erie County Healhtcare Careers Program turned out to be far more popular than organizers expected, based on previous levels of interest. With insufficient fund to meet the demand, the county turned to the “found money” that funnels in from casino gambling. With that, the county is pressing those dollars into a program that will help improve the lives of residents, restrain the demand for public assistance and, eventually, expand municipal tax bases. It’s a creative and entirely appropriate use of those funds.

The program serves Erie County residents with a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must be making less than $25 an hour, be able to meet entrance requirements and complete financial aid applications for other sources of support.

“The ECHC program is an absolute, tremendous success,” said Zachary Evans, the county executive’s senior economic development specialist, said Thursday. The story behind its new funding suggests that’s more than just hyperbole.

The program began 12 years ago as a federally funded grant project, but the grants ended in 2021. Recognizing its value, the county last fall devoted $1.3 million to keep it going. The math suggested that would be enough.

It wasn’t even close.

As a federally funded effort, the program produced 110 licensed practical nurses a year. Assuming the number of applicants would more than double, that funding should have sufficed. But interest in the training program ballooned, with 485 people having applied by Sept. 1. The year’s total is expected to top 500, Evans said. That’s a program that deserves every effort to meet its burgeoning demand.

This program is well targeted, with health care workers are in short supply. While the majority of applicants seek training as licensed practical nurses and registered nurses., the program also offers pathways into careers as surgical, medical and physical therapy assistants, lab technicians, and surgical or radiologic technologists, among other professions.

The spending is also well directed. It seeks to match low-income residents with high-demand jobs in the health care industry. The program matches applicants with more than half a dozen local colleges and training providers, most of whom offer career training and degree programs lasting between seven weeks and two years. Some qualified careers, like a bachelor of nursing degree, would require longer schooling, but this offers a start.

The program, Evans said, is directly benefiting the community by “getting Erie County residents in training programs and into health care professions to help our significant staffing shortage here in the county.”

What is more, by plowing casino money into the effort, the county is making the best use of revenues that can be unreliable and some of which rely on the poor judgment of gamblers. It’s an ethical and productive use of the pot of money. The county should plan on continuing to fund the program with these dollars.

Casino gambling in Western New York is the province of the Seneca Nation of Indians, whose 2002 agreement with the state will be up for renewal next year. It hasn’t been an easy path for either party, with bad blood infecting the relationship.

It could be a broadly helpful idea – in terms of mending fences and meeting needs that exist among the Senecas – to ensure that members of their nation are aware of this opportunity.

Information on the program is available at workforcebuffalo.org/echc.

