The Editorial Board: Erie County Legislature’s Dem majority doesn’t play fair with district grants

The word “pork” is always in the eye of the beholder when it comes to government spending. Lawmakers at all levels seldom shrink from promoting their ability to bring home the bacon for their district.

When legislators feel they’re not getting their fair share, accusations of political pork are sure to follow.

Democrats in the Erie County Legislature rolled out the pork barrel again last week when passing the county budget for 2022. The practice by members of the Democratic majority of giving themselves $150,000 in grant money to hand out to community groups in their district, while offering half of that amount to Republican legislators, amounts to pure partisanship. It’s a foolish exercise that needs to end.

The 2022 budget already includes $2.1 million in “urban initiatives,” money to benefit Buffalo, Lackawanna and the City of Tonawanda, all represented by Democrats. That money is said to make up for the fact that millions of dollars in the budget goes to repair county roads, most of which are outside of cities.

Adding the separate and unequal “personal district grants” tilts the political playing field too far for the majority party.