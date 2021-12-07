The Editorial Board: Erie County Legislature’s Dem majority doesn’t play fair with district grants

The word “pork” is always in the eye of the beholder when it comes to government spending. Lawmakers at all levels seldom shrink from promoting their ability to bring home the bacon for their district.
When legislators feel they’re not getting their fair share, accusations of political pork are sure to follow.
Democrats in the Erie County Legislature rolled out the pork barrel again last week when passing the county budget for 2022. The practice by members of the Democratic majority of giving themselves $150,000 in grant money to hand out to community groups in their district, while offering half of that amount to Republican legislators, amounts to pure partisanship. It’s a foolish exercise that needs to end.
The 2022 budget already includes $2.1 million in “urban initiatives,” money to benefit Buffalo, Lackawanna and the City of Tonawanda, all represented by Democrats. That money is said to make up for the fact that millions of dollars in the budget goes to repair county roads, most of which are outside of cities.
Adding the separate and unequal “personal district grants” tilts the political playing field too far for the majority party.
The grants are not slush funds with no accountability. Legislators are required to provide a list of grant recipients and amounts before getting their money to allocate. That, at least, makes this system better than the old “member items” game played by New York State legislators. For them, this was “walking around” money, to distribute as they saw fit.
Three of the four Republican-supported county legislators refused to submit a list of personal district grants during budget negotiations, so they will get nothing. One Republican, John Mills of Orchard Park, provided a grant list rather than joining his colleagues in protest. Mills’ district will get the $75,000 in grants.
While we don’t approve of how the grants are structured, simply turning down money is a curious tactic, akin to a lawmaker declaring a hunger strike in which it is his constituents who go without food.
Winning funds for one’s district – at the town, county, state or federal level – represents an important part of the job. Government money can fund vital social services, educational programs, economic development, help for small businesses, etc. But the aid should be distributed according to need and other criteria. The rule shouldn’t be: To each according to his party affiliation.
In the State Legislature there have been tugs of war over member items, which were often abused to reward friends or allies of lawmakers. Andrew Cuomo campaigned against them when he was attorney general, then moved to ban the practice when he became governor, though member items didn’t entirely disappear from subsequent state budgets.
The U.S. Congress brought back earmarks earlier this year after they were banned for the past 10 years. Used thoughtfully, they can be, as conservative columnist George Will observed in April, “grease that lubricates congressional gears.”
Earmarks, member items or whatever you call them get a bad name because of the instances in which they are abused. They also add to the advantages of incumbency that make it difficult for challengers to unseat them in elections. But they can serve a useful purpose in allowing legislators – who know better than some central government authority where the needs are in their districts – to decide where financial support should go.
The Erie County Legislature’s practice of allocating district grants according to party label may not be corrupt, but it’s not fair. Lawmakers should make the playing field level or else get out of the district grant game.
