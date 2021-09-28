The Editorial Board: Erie County legislators need clarity on stadium talks, but not a seat at the table

Even in government of the people, by the people and for the people, there are rules on how the people participate. The same standard applies to the people’s chosen representatives.
That’s a reality that the Erie County Legislature’s Democratic majority accepted when it turned down a Republican-backed resolution calling for legislators to be in the negotiating room when talks are held over building a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
The Legislature passed a reasonable resolution that asks County Executive Mark Poloncarz to provide lawmakers with regular updates on the negotiations. Legislators also want to be given a copy of a private study commissioned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment on the stadium when the Poloncarz administration receives it. The county executive says he does not have the study; there is no reason to suspect otherwise.
Like all of us, county lawmakers are eager to know more. Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said she has only learned about possible plans for a new stadium through media reports. The legislators and Erie County residents all have a stake in what’s going on, but that doesn’t mean they should have a seat at the negotiating table.
Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are seeking to build a $1.4 billion stadium, across from the current one in Orchard Park. They reportedly are asking for public money to pay a large portion of the bill.
In addition to the dollars involved, the team’s future in Buffalo may be at stake. Negotiations like these don’t take place out in public. The county executive was elected by voters to do a job that includes taking part in bargaining over a new stadium. The same applies when the county negotiates labor contracts with unions.
That’s the way things work in a representative democracy. If the voters are unhappy with Poloncarz’s performance, they have any number of ways to let him know.
It’s worth noting, too, that Poloncarz isn’t the 800-pound gorilla in this matter. That title belongs to New York State, which will undoubtedly provide most of the public money for any new stadium. Yet, you don’t see members of the Senate or Assembly asking to be in a room where they don’t belong.
The same should go for the 11 members of the Erie County Legislature, all of whom have staff members working for them. Having the lawmakers sit in on negotiations would create more problems than they would solve – if they solved any.
We are big believers in transparency in government. The Poloncarz administration should regularly brief legislators on stadium talks and, despite the convoluted financial arrangements of such projects, the public should know exactly how many dollars will be coming out of its many pockets before any deal is completed.
Making public any studies or reports about the project would also be appropriate. Gov. Kathy Hochul last week said she will release the study on the topic commissioned by the state when it is finished, probably in about two months.
However, not every government action is done by public referendum. Just as legislators pass laws without giving each member of the public a vote, the executive branch must be left to do its job.
Being in the news business, we don’t want to discourage county legislators from sharing information with us. If you see something, say something. But we acknowledge that publicly negotiating any deal – whether it’s a labor contract or a business deal or a football stadium – complicates negotiations.
For now, it is enough that all parties do their jobs. Poloncarz and the state will negotiate. We will try to report where things stand. County and state legislators should be prepared to pass judgment on the deal. There are already a lot of cooks in the kitchen. Adding more only makes it harder to get an agreement.
• • •
