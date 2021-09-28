The Editorial Board: Erie County legislators need clarity on stadium talks, but not a seat at the table

Making public any studies or reports about the project would also be appropriate. Gov. Kathy Hochul last week said she will release the study on the topic commissioned by the state when it is finished, probably in about two months.

However, not every government action is done by public referendum. Just as legislators pass laws without giving each member of the public a vote, the executive branch must be left to do its job.

Being in the news business, we don’t want to discourage county legislators from sharing information with us. If you see something, say something. But we acknowledge that publicly negotiating any deal – whether it’s a labor contract or a business deal or a football stadium – complicates negotiations.

For now, it is enough that all parties do their jobs. Poloncarz and the state will negotiate. We will try to report where things stand. County and state legislators should be prepared to pass judgment on the deal. There are already a lot of cooks in the kitchen. Adding more only makes it harder to get an agreement.

• • •

