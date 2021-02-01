The Editorial Board: Erie County goes overboard, boosting pay for salaried workers, political appointees

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a problem on his hands. The amount of overtime being paid to salaried top brass is getting a bit out of control.
Even if extra money was deserved, the optics are terrible.
County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, more former TV reporter than an actual comptroller, has latched onto yet another story. He once questioned the amount of overtime being paid to Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein – in the middle of a pandemic that demanded all hands on deck. At the time, the amount seemed reasonable, given the enormity of the task. But now? Not so much. The same goes for overtime earned for salaried Sheriff’s Office administrators.
Burstein collected $183,414 in overtime last year, which equals 91% of her base salary, raising her total compensation to $385,726. Mychajliw’s report shows that Burstein was the largest single recipient of overtime. Her compensation last year would make her one of the highest paid employees in state, city or county government. Given the high unemployment caused by the pandemic in Western New York alone, it is bound to be a bitter pill for many in the region.
Burstein is not the only generously compensated salaried employee. Also on the docket are 11 Sheriff’s Office administrators who took in more than $10,000 in overtime each. One received more than $79,000, another more than $45,000.
Nearly $6 million in Covid-related overtime paid out last year in federal funds went to 54 political appointees. They received $1.3 million worth. As News Staff Reporter Sandra Tan noted, 4.4% of the workers received 22.1% of the money.
Here is where Poloncarz should have stepped in. Government administrators do not typically receive overtime pay. They are salaried employees and, as such, should not be treated as hourly wage earners. But these are strange and unhealthy times, calling for flexibility – to a limit.
This is a pandemic requiring salaried workers such as Burstein to take on essential Covid duty, plus maintain the rest of their operations. They deserved some overtime but not at amounts that are sure to make struggling county residents blanche.
• • •
