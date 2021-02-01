The Editorial Board: Erie County goes overboard, boosting pay for salaried workers, political appointees

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a problem on his hands. The amount of overtime being paid to salaried top brass is getting a bit out of control.

Even if extra money was deserved, the optics are terrible.

County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, more former TV reporter than an actual comptroller, has latched onto yet another story. He once questioned the amount of overtime being paid to Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein – in the middle of a pandemic that demanded all hands on deck. At the time, the amount seemed reasonable, given the enormity of the task. But now? Not so much. The same goes for overtime earned for salaried Sheriff’s Office administrators.

Burstein collected $183,414 in overtime last year, which equals 91% of her base salary, raising her total compensation to $385,726. Mychajliw’s report shows that Burstein was the largest single recipient of overtime. Her compensation last year would make her one of the highest paid employees in state, city or county government. Given the high unemployment caused by the pandemic in Western New York alone, it is bound to be a bitter pill for many in the region.