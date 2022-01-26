The Editorial Board: Equitable tax burden in Niagara Falls requires property revaluation, though belated

It may be painful for some, but the property revaluation planned for Niagara Falls is necessary. It is a matter of fairness.
When a municipality waits years without reassessing property values, its property tax burden distorts. Because big, expensive houses rise in value faster than smaller, lower-cost ones, they become progressively underassessed as time passes. Thus, people of more modest means end up subsidizing the property taxes of wealthier landowners.
It’s unfair. Correcting it requires a citywide property revaluation. Keeping it fair demands committing to a regular program of reassessment. That’s the price of taxing people based on their latent wealth.
The last time Niagara Falls attempted property reassessment, in 2006, the project was canceled, attributed to what Council Member Frank A. Soda called “citizen unrest.” In fact, it was political timidity. Assessments were already out of whack and bringing them into line would be a shock to many. Sixteen years later, the shock will only be worse.
The good news is that the City Council voted last month 3-2 in favor of a citywide revaluation of property by hiring an outside firm at an estimated cost of $750,000, paid for with American Rescue Plan funds. The resolution also said the Council supports a “reval” every five years. It correctly views the process as a necessary first step toward abolishing the city’s two-tiered tax system, where homes have a different tax rate than commercial property. The results of the effort are to take effect on the 2024 tax rolls.
The December vote to move forward should have been unanimous. Consider that the city’s assessed property valuations have sunk to an average of 67% of their true market value, according to the state Office of Real Property Services.
Yet two political rivals, William D. Kennedy II and Christopher P. Voccio, currently engaged in a disputed County Legislature election, voted against revaluation. Neither remains on the Council. Indeed, Republican John Spanbauer is likely to be the only member still serving when new valuations take effect. Yet he was uncompromising in his support for the project.
“I don’t care if I don’t get elected again,” he said. “The reassessment is the best thing for this city, and we have dragged our feet too long to do it. We have not had the political will.”
Niagara Falls’ aversion to revaluation is hardly unique. Municipalities with assessments more than 20 years out of date abound. There’s a solution: Albany needs to mandate a routine program of property revaluations in every New York municipality. It will hurt once, but thereafter, assessment changes will be less dramatic and, with that, less politically fraught.
