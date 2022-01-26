The Editorial Board: Equitable tax burden in Niagara Falls requires property revaluation, though belated

The December vote to move forward should have been unanimous. Consider that the city’s assessed property valuations have sunk to an average of 67% of their true market value, according to the state Office of Real Property Services.

Yet two political rivals, William D. Kennedy II and Christopher P. Voccio, currently engaged in a disputed County Legislature election, voted against revaluation. Neither remains on the Council. Indeed, Republican John Spanbauer is likely to be the only member still serving when new valuations take effect. Yet he was uncompromising in his support for the project.

“I don’t care if I don’t get elected again,” he said. “The reassessment is the best thing for this city, and we have dragged our feet too long to do it. We have not had the political will.”

Niagara Falls’ aversion to revaluation is hardly unique. Municipalities with assessments more than 20 years out of date abound. There’s a solution: Albany needs to mandate a routine program of property revaluations in every New York municipality. It will hurt once, but thereafter, assessment changes will be less dramatic and, with that, less politically fraught.

